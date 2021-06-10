



































































 




   







   















Davao del Sur governor dies from COVID-19 complications
This 2019 photo shows Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas, who died on June 10, 2021 from complications due to COVID-19.
MANILA, Philippines — Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas died on Thursday from complications due to COVID-19, the provincial government said.



Per a report by The STAR, the local chief executive passed away at 5:30 a.m. at a hospital in Digos City. 



"Governor Dodo as left many footprints in Davao del Sur that will be remembered for generations," a statement from the family read, "and even more indelible footprints in our hearts."



He is survived by a family of politicians, or his wife Rep. Mercedes Chan Cagas (Davao del Sur) and son Vice Governor Marc Douglas.







Cagas came to politics in 1984 as an assemblyman at the Batasang Pambansa for two years. 



He first became governor of the province in 1987 to 1992, after which he served three terms as congressman from 1998 to 2007.



After his stint as district representative, he returned at the helm of the province as governor anew, and went on to serve three consecutive terms until his death.



Cagas was arrested in 2014 after he was tagged among those behind the murder of journalist Nestor Bedolido in July 2010.



Some years later in 2016, he was accused with graft, malversation of funds and bribery for his alleged involvement in the controversial pork barrel scam.



