DOH probes rise in acute bloody diarrhea

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) in Calabarzon has sounded the alarm over cases of acute bloody diarrhea in the region.



DOH regional director Ed Janairo said they have monitored an increase in the number of cases, particularly in Quezon and Rizal.



“This is alarming because there should be no bloody diarrhea in any area. It’s a warning sign that we should act on,” Janairo said in a phone interview.



He said the two provinces are on the “alert threshold” level, with Quezon having 19 cases, all recorded in Mauban. Ten were recorded from March 15 to May 8.



Rizal logged six cases – two each in Antipolo, Cardona and Teresa.



The DOH said Laguna and Cavite also reported cases.



Data from the DOH-Calabarzon Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit showed there were 44 acute bloody diarrhea cases from Jan. 1 to May 15.



The patients were aged one to 57. At least 52 percent of the patients are female and between one to 10 years old.



“The regional office is continuing its disease surveillance and is in contact with local health officials in the provinces. This should not be ignored because it could easily spread,” Janairo said.



He said bloody diarrhea could be caused by the presence of Escherichia-coli or E-coli, amoeba and eltor cholera.



Initial investigation showed the cases were caused by E-coli that can be found in food and water.



“This is an indicator that we have to move in fast because if it involves food and water. It can spread easily. We have to determine the cause and the extent of cases,” Janairo said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

