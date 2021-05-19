MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Monday dismissed public perception that policemen are womanizers.

“Hindi po totoo ‘yan. Kakaunti lang ‘yan,” Eleazar said in an interview on “Diretsahan” aired on TV5. “The majority of policemen are loyal to their spouses.”

Eleazar cited himself as an example, saying he has always been loyal to his wife, Rosalie.

He even joked that policemen are also afraid of their wives.

Alfregar Triambulo, inspector general of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), said 24 cases of violence against women and children were filed against police officers from January to May.

The figure represents around 2.3 percent of the 1,041 complaints the IAS received during the period.

In 2020, a total of 2,754 complaints against police officers were filed at the IAS. Of the number, 96 or 3.5 percent were cases of violence against women and children.

Eleazar said the perception that police officers are lawbreakers is exaggerated.

“But the people are entitled to their own opinion,” he said.

Eleazar vowed to work hard to regain the PNP’s dignity.