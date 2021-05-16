#VACCINEWATCHPH
Romualdez vows to defer impeachment raps vs. Leonen
Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers a talk at the court's En Banc Hall on Mar. 21, 2019.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

(Philstar.com) - May 16, 2021 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — House Majority Leader and Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte 1st District) vowed Sunday to include the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marivic Leonen in the order of business for referral to the House Committee on Justice.

In a statement sent to reporters, Romualdez, chairman of the House Committee on Rules, said that the referral of the impeachment complaint against Leonen will be discussed by his committee, adding that the inclusion in the order of business was made on explicit instructions from Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

“Last March 25, Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco transmitted the impeachment complaint filed by Mr. Edwin M. Cordevilla and endorsed by Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba to our committee,” Romualdez said, adding that the referral would take place "within three session days."

"We will act on it and include it in the order of business," he also said. 

To recall, the complaint against Leonen accuses him of failing to file Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth when he was a professor at the University of the Philippines. 

Leonen was also among those behind the junked electoral protest of the former dictator's namesake Ferdinand Marcos Jr against Vice President Leni Robredo before the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

The complaint, which was filed when the High Court was still hearing Marcos' electoral protest, also claimed that Leonen sat on some 37 cases in his capacity as chairperson of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

Filed in December by Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government Secretary-General Edwin Cordevilla, the complaint was also endorsed by Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (Ilocos Norte), himself a member of the Marcos clan and a cousin of former senator Bongbong Marcos.

Romualdez said that the lower chamber would first prioritize the passage of the P405.6-billion Bayanihan 3 law upon the resumption of its session Monday.

— with a report from Xave Gregorio

