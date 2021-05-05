#VACCINEWATCHPH
Eta Aquarid meteor shower tomorrow

Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - May 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — About 20 or more shooting stars per hour will light up the Philippine sky during the peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower tomorrow and on Friday, the state weather bureau said yesterday.

In the northern hemisphere, where the Philippines is located, about 20 or more meteors per hour may be seen during the pre-dawn hours on May 6 and 7, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28 every year, according to PAGASA.

“The shower occurs each year as a result of the Earth’s passing close to the orbit of Halley’s comet twice a year,” the agency said.

The meteor shower, however, is more favorable to southern hemisphere viewers, it said.

Meteor showers can be seen with the naked eye.

