Philippine Star correspondent Raymund Catindig writes 30

Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 7:39pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The STAR special correspondent Raymund Frogoso Catindig, 56, passed away Thursday morning in his home in Ilagan City, Isabela.

He would have turned 57 on July 10. 

His youngest daughter Mariechelle, 17, said, Catindig, who had been with The STAR as a correspondent since 2010, had been fighting a bout of colds since April 22, suffered high fever and turned weak.

His daughter said she urged him to seek professional medical attention at the hospital but he refused. 

Catindig's daughter said she again tried to convince him to go to the hospital after making him a cup of ginger tea around 9 p.m.  on Wednesday, but he still rejected the suggestion. Instead, after drinking his cup of tea, he went to sleep.

The younger Catindig said she found her father cold and already dead on Thursday morning.

Catindig, a loving father to four children from his earlier marriage, and Mariechelle, suffered a mild stroke several years ago because of hypertension. Since then, he had been on maintenance medicine.
 
He had been living with Mariechelle and his 79-year-old mother Corazon in Ilagan City. 

"He loved travelling," recalled his daughter. "A provider, he loved giving everything to me," she said.

"But he did not want anyone to be lazy, Marielle added. "He supported me and my dreams."

Catindig's other four daughters and first wife are all living in Sweden now.

