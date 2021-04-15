#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Preliminary investigations may still be held in areas under stricter quarantine
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/File photo

Preliminary investigations may still be held in areas under stricter quarantine

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors may proceed in the preliminary investigation into pending complaints before them even if they are operating in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or under ECQ, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said.

In a message to reporters on Thursday, Malcontento said he has a standing directive for prosecutors during MECQ and ECQ periods that preliminary investigations will not necessarily be suspended during this time.

“If video[conferencing] can be done, we allow [it]. However, we are lenient as to extensions of time to submit affidavits,” Malcontento added.

Preliminary investigation determines whether charges, based on probable cause, will be filed before courts. Respondents will be given time to submit their defenses through counter-affidavits during these proceedings.

The Department of Justice, which houses the National Prosecution Service, is located in Manila that is currently under MECQ status until the end of April. Other areas under MECQ are Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Abra, Quirino and Santiago City in Isabela.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday ordered that premises of courts in areas under MECQ status meanwhile shall remain closed until April 30. Trials on cases, whether urgent or not, shall proceed through videoconferencing.

Affected courts shall maintain skeleton force to attend to all urgent matters, and should ensure that they may be reached through their hotlines or email addresses. — Kristine Joy Patag

BENEDICTO MALCONTENTO DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% &mdash; OCTA
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% — OCTA
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
The OCTA Research said the proportion of persons dying from COVID-19 in NCR is now at 5.36% against the 1.82% last month...
Nation
fbfb
DOT: Mobile hospital, drive-through vaccination site to rise in Rizal Park soon
DOT: Mobile hospital, drive-through vaccination site to rise in Rizal Park soon
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday announced that a temporary mobile hospital and a drive-thru vaccination...
Nation
fbfb
Moreno: No harm in pushing through with 'dolomite beach' project
Moreno: No harm in pushing through with 'dolomite beach' project
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"No, [I was not informed about the recent dump.] But I was informed about the project."
Nation
fbfb
Laguna SK chairman shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 15, 2021 - 12:00am
A Sanggunian Kabataan chairman in Lumban, Laguna was gunned down on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Fire razes Misamis Oriental provincial health office
Fire razes Misamis Oriental provincial health office
8 hours ago
Misamis Oriental Public Information Office said the fire razed the health office and other buildings near it inside the province’s...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy at 75%, Mayor Isko says
Manila COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy at 75%, Mayor Isko says
2 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said Wednesday said bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 cases in city hospitals has reached 75%, which...
Nation
fbfb
Potential 'Bising' now a severe tropical storm
Potential 'Bising' now a severe tropical storm
6 hours ago
PAGASA said it developed into severe tropical storm at 8 a.m. It is expected to reach typhoon category in the next 36 hours...
Nation
fbfb
2 slain in P210.8 million drug bust
2 slain in P210.8 million drug bust
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two suspected drug pushers were shot dead by police during a sting that yielded around 31 kilos of shabu valued at P210.8...
Nation
fbfb
Tondo hospital gets Japanese CT scan
Tondo hospital gets Japanese CT scan
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno unveiled yesterday a modern CT scan machine at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in...
Nation
fbfb
Health workers, APORs get free rides &ndash; Tugade
Health workers, APORs get free rides – Tugade
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has ordered for the nationwide implementation of free ride service for health workers...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with