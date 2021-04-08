#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
UP's Kamia dorm, Ateneo high school classrooms to be used as isolation facilities
This April 6, 2021 photo shows the newly built isolation facilities at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, under a partnership with the Philippine Red Cross and the QC local government.
Release/Philippine Red Cross

UP's Kamia dorm, Ateneo high school classrooms to be used as isolation facilities

(Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three universities in Metro Manila have been tapped by the Philippine Red Cross for use of their campuses for additional isolation facilities, as the country continues to battle the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Sen. Richard Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chairman, said 32 classrooms at Ateneo de Manila University's high school were converted into isolation facilities. He said this would help decongest isolation centers that are full as daily increases continue to be in the thousands.

Facilities in Ateneo will be for patients referred by the Quezon City local government and the Red Cross, according to ADMU president Fr. Roberto Yap SJ. 

"In addition, PRC, which will manage the facility while it is in use as an isolation center, will also implement stringent guidelines and regulations for the well-being of admitted patients and staff," he said, adding that no walk-ins would be allowed.

In UP Diliman, UP president Danilo Concepcion, who is also a Red Cross governor, said 96 rooms in the Kamia Residence Hall were turned into isolation quarters. A similar agreement was made with De La Salle University in Manila but the Red Cross has yet to release details on this.

"We are also reaching out to other universities and organizations within the Metro for possible partnerships," Gordon said. 

Senior administration officials this week unveiled a 110-bed capacity facility at the Quezon Institute in Quezon City. 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said too that 160 beds would be added at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan. 

Government is also eyeing to put up mobile tents for more isolation and ICU beds but the location has yet to be made known.

On April 8, the Philippines reported 9,216 additional COVID-19 cases, with active cases reaching a record-high 167,279, or accounting for 20.2% of the total.

The development pushed the country's overall count to 828,366. Such a figure is no longer far from a million cases, which the OCTA Research team projected for the Philippines by end of April.

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE RED CROSS QUARANTINE FACILITIES UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MMDA employee held for sextortion
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 8, 2021 - 12:00am
An employee of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority was arrested in Manila on Tuesday for alleged sextortion.
Nation
fbfb
Makati hits barangay’s ‘illegal’ vaccination app
By Ghio Ong | April 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The Makati City government on Tuesday called out officials of Barangay Dasmariñas for setting up what it described an an “illegal” registration and scheduling app for residents willing to receive...
Nation
fbfb
2 MRT-7 workers dead, 2 hurt by speeding SUV
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Two construction workers at the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 project in Quezon City were killed and two others were injured after they were hit by a speeding sport utility vehicle yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
UP's Kamia dorm, Ateneo high school classrooms to be used as isolation facilities
UP's Kamia dorm, Ateneo high school classrooms to be used as isolation facilities
1 hour ago
Three universities in Metro Manila have been tapped by the Philippine Red Cross for use of their campuses for additional isolation...
Nation
fbfb
Maguindanao town under state of calamity over clan war
By John Unson | April 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The Sangguniang Bayan of Talitay in Maguindanao has placed the town under a state of calamity in connection with a clan war that displaced hundreds of families.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Doc nabbed for biking without face shield pays P6K bail
Doc nabbed for biking without face shield pays P6K bail
2 hours ago
A doctor who was held at a police station in Cainta, Rizal for three nights for not wearing a face shield while biking faces...
Nation
fbfb
Erap in stable condition &ndash; Jinggoy
Erap in stable condition – Jinggoy
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada, who is battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, is now in stable condition, his son former senator...
Nation
fbfb
44 more rail personnel catch COVID-19
44 more rail personnel catch COVID-19
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Forty-four more railway employees contracted COVID-19, according to the Department of Transportation.
Nation
fbfb
PNP suspends face-to-face media interviews
PNP suspends face-to-face media interviews
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has suspended face-to-face media interviews and press conferences as the number of PNP personnel...
Nation
fbfb
Non-essential travel barred in Baguio, 5 Benguet towns
Non-essential travel barred in Baguio, 5 Benguet towns
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Non-essential travel among residents of Baguio and La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay towns in Benguet has been...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with