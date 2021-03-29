Marawi mayor sick of COVID-19

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement with his signature released late Sunday.

“It is with deepest concern that I wish to inform you all that despite careful and religious observance of the minimum health protocols I have been tested positive for COVID-19,” Gandamra said in his message to residents of Marawi City.

The local chief executive appealed to those who had close contact with him before he underwent testing for coronavirus infection on Sunday to submit for quarantine under the supervision of the Marawi City Health Office or the Integrated Provincial Health Office of Lanao del Sur.

“In these trying times, apart from being careful of our actions, we should all act in unison to ward off this unseen opponent (the COVID-19) that has been lurking in the four corners of our country for more than a year now,” Gandamra said.

Officials and rank-and-file employees of the Marawi City local government unit are to cooperate in managing the city government’s activities while Gandamra is out.

Gandamra said he will undergo mandatory 14-day isolation and shall be back to office as soon as permitted by physicians.

The governor of Lanao del Sur, Mamintal Adiong, Jr, also got infected with COVID-19 early on and eventually recuperated after two weeks of medical intervention provided by provincial health workers.