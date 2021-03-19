#VACCINEWATCHPH
Rizal, Paco parks to limit visiting hours amid COVID-19 case surge
This March 2021 composite photo shows Rizal Park and Paco Park.
National Parks Development Committee/Released

Rizal, Paco parks to limit visiting hours amid COVID-19 case surge

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Parks Development Committee is shortening the visiting hours to Rizal and Paco Park starting March 19, Friday.

In a bid to support the local government’s efforts to contain the fresh spikes in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, Rizal Park and Paco Park will only be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to park goers ages 18 to 65 years old who are engaging in physical exercise.

“All would-be park goers are reminded to refrain from going to the park if they are feeling unwell, exhibit signs and symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have come in close contact with a person who has tested positive for or is suspected to have COVID-19,” the Department of Tourism said.

Visitors of the national parks are mandated to wear face masks and face shield to be allowed entry in the premises in line with the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“These personal protective equipment may only be removed during intense physical exercise and if able to maintain a distance of six (6) feet from others,” the department added.

Marshals are likewise deployed on-site to attend to park-goers who will feel unwell within the premises.

Visitors are encouraged to download and register to the contact tracing mobile application StaySafe.PH before entry to the national parks.

The NPDC said it is looking forward to the public cooperation so that it “can continue to provide a safe space for park goers to exercise at Rizal Park and Paco Park, and help them maintain their physical and mental wellbeing amid the ongoing pandemic.”

Rizal Park opened to the public for exercise activities from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. in October.

Last month, it slightly extended the operating hours amid the easement of travel restrictions.

However, the NPDC was prompted to adjust the schedule anew amid the rising cases in Metro Manila.

The Department of Health reported a record-high of 7,103 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

