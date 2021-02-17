Rizal Park slightly extends operating hours

MANILA, Philippines — The National Parks Development Committee announced that it is adjusting the daily operating hours of the country’s flagship park, Rizal Park, Luneta.

“Starting tomorrow, February 17, 2021, Rizal Park, Luneta will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,” the committee said in a Facebook post.

Related Stories Intramuros to reopen three sites starting February 17

“This includes the Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden, The Martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal and the Rizal Monument,” it added.

In October, Rizal Park opened to the public for exercise activities from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. only.

It later opened to the public from only 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last December, the NPDC said children below 15 years old will not be allowed inside Rizal Park and Paco Park due to the increasing cases and new virus strain of COVID-19.

3 Intramuros sites also reopened

The park’s slight extension of operating hours also coincided with the reopening of three sites in Intramuros, namely: Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego.

For the opening day, Fort Santiago would be open from 2 until 8 p.m. while the two other sites are open from 2 to 5 p.m.

Starting February 18, Fort Santiago’s regular operating hours starting is from 12 noon until 8 p.m. daily, with last entry at 7 p.m.

On the other hand, Casa Manila Museum would only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, while Baluarte de San Diego is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The Intramuros Administration earlier advised the visitors of these sites of the guidelines for public spaces.

These include no mask, no entry policy, mandatory temperature and symptoms screening, physical distancing of at least a meter, respiratory etiquette, proper hand hygiene and registration on the government’s contact tracing app, Staysafe.PH app before entry.

The administration said only guests aged 15 to 65 will be allowed entry to the sites.