#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
San Juan mayor contracts COVID-19
This October 2020 photo shows San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora
The STAR/Boy Santos

San Juan mayor contracts COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 7:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora has contracted the coronavirus, he announced on Monday.

The local chief executive said in a statement he is not experiencing symptoms and remains in good condition.

His results from a routine swab test revealed on Sunday evening that he is positive for COVID-19. He has since been quarantined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center. 

"[This] is to ensure that I do not transmit the virus to anyone else in the community and to protect everyone around me, including my children and my wife, who is a cancer survivor," Zamora said.

He did not say where he had been before he tested positive.

But Zamora's Facebook page showed him on Sunday leading a distribution of food packs and a vaccine information drive campaign by the group Kalipunan at Sandigan ng Makabagong Kababaihan, or Kasamaka.

He also paid a visit to the site of a fire on Annapolis Street in Barangay Greenhills.

On Friday, February 26, he held a meeting with representatives from the interior and public works departments as well as with the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police for road clearing efforts in the city.

News of Zamora contracting the COVID-19 came nearly a month after another mayor in Metro Manila, Pasay's Emi Calixto-Rubiano, got the virus.

In March of last year, the San Juan mayor also went into a two-week quarantine after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive. — Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 FRANCIS ZAMORA SAN JUAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A&ntilde;o extends medical leave
Año extends medical leave
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who contracted COVID-19 twice last year, has further extended his leave, an official...
Nation
fbfb
Navy to decommission 4 aging ships
By Michael Punongbayan | March 1, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Navy will decommission today four of its aging ships, Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Mayors to respect health workers&rsquo; vaccine choice
Mayors to respect health workers’ vaccine choice
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors will respect the decision of healthcare workers of hospitals in their jurisdictions who may refuse to...
Nation
fbfb
Mayon tourists warned of phreatic eruptions
By Cet Dematera | March 1, 2021 - 12:00am
Tourists, especially riders of all-terrain vehicles and trekkers, have been told to be wary of sudden phreatic eruptions when going around the slopes of Mayon Vocano in Albay.
Nation
fbfb
PRA gets Palace nod for solar city project
By Louella Desiderio | March 1, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Reclamation Authority has issued a notice to mobilize and notice to commence actual reclamation works for the Manila Solar City project of Manila Goldcoast Development Corp..
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Student journalists decry threats, harassment against UP campus publications
Student journalists decry threats, harassment against UP campus publications
3 minutes ago
The College Editors Guild of the Philippines tagged the intimidation as "attempts to further attack the campus press...
Nation
fbfb
4 gunmen killed as Army foils BIFF roadside bombing plot
4 gunmen killed as Army foils BIFF roadside bombing plot
By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The hostilities in Barangay Pagatin in Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Maguindanao erupted when members of the Bangsamoro Islamic...
Nation
fbfb
Fire breaks out in Greenhills
Fire breaks out in Greenhills
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
A fire broke out at a commercial and residential building in Greenhills, San Juan yesterday, the Bureau of Fire Protection...
Nation
fbfb
Hog deliveries in Metro Manila hit 92,000
Hog deliveries in Metro Manila hit 92,000
By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
More than 92,000 hogs have been delivered in Metro Manila in nearly three weeks, in line with the government’s effort...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City aids displaced flower vendors
Quezon City aids displaced flower vendors
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The Quezon City government has allowed 18 flower vendors displaced by road clearing operations to sell their wares in one...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with