Binangonan PNP chief, 7 others sacked

Ed Amoroso (The Philippine Star) - January 23, 2021 - 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna , Philippines — The police chief of Binangonan, Rizal and seven of his men have been relieved from their posts in connection with the arrest of their two civilian assets for alleged extortion.

Lt. Col. Ferdinand Ancheta was relieved as town police chief while an investigation is ongoing. He was replaced by Maj. Amadeo Estrella.

Also relieved were M/Sgt. Randy Andanar, S/Sgts. Joel Acosta and Joe Sevillena and Cpls. Allan Alvarez, Marson Tayaban and Ew Armenis. They were charged with robbery and extortion.

The policemen were ordered to turn over their service firearms and undergo drug tests.

A certain Stephen Kellu claimed the suspects and their civilian assets, Albert Domingo and Pablo Dolfo Jr., demanded P40,000, which was reduced to P20,000, in exchange for the release of his Toyota Vios, which was confiscated during a drug bust on Nov. 28. – Emmanuel Tupas

