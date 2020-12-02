#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
No final decision yet from NCR mayors on minors going to malls, DILG says
Members of the quarantine task force are seen questioning a mall employee as part of their inspection in the wake of the reopening of some malls in areas under general community quarantine.
Release/JTF CV Shield
No final decision yet from NCR mayors on minors going to malls, DILG says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — No final decision has been made yet on whether or not minors will be allowed to go to malls this Christmas, the DILG clarified. 

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that Metro Manila's mayors still have not reached a consensus on allowing children to visit malls, adding that since no final decision has been adopted, the old rules requiring minors to stay at home amid the quarantine remain.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that most areas in the country would spend the holidays under quarantine with general community quarantine extended for the entirety of December. 

“If the Metro Manila mayors are able to come up with a common proposal allowing minors or children in malls and other public places, the final decision will still be with the IATF and ultimately, the president,” he said.

“Let’s wait for the mayors to make the recommendation to the (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases),” he added.

Año said that the National Capital Region's mayors would have to make a recommendation on the matter after two meetings, though they were yet to discuss the matter with the Philippine Pediatric Society as well as other health experts before coming up with a resolution.

The former military general added that it would still be the safer option to limit the number of people going outdoors amid the pandemic.

“As much as possible, we should limit the number of people going out, especially the elderly and minors; but we will listen to the Metro Manila Mayors and the health experts on what their recommendation will be,” he said, though Duterte and the IATF have historically opted in favor of the Metro Manila council's decisions on quarantine protocols in the past.

The Philippines has been under quarantine for 260 days, marking the longest lockdown in the world caused by COVID-19. 

As of the Department of Health's latest case bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon, over 434,000 coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December of last year. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 10, 2020 - 2:55pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

November 10, 2020 - 2:55pm

The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease. 

October 28, 2020 - 9:40am

"All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative," Vice President Leni Robredo announces on her Twitter account. 

"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated," she also says.

Robredo said last Saturday that she would go into self-isolation after finding out she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.

"Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said then.

October 27, 2020 - 8:21am

A recording of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be aired at 8 a.m., according to an advisory from the Palace late Monday night.

Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for November.

October 23, 2020 - 7:38am

The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 in light of the pandemic.

It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly.

Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso says in a statement that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19. 

"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.

(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk) 

October 19, 2020 - 8:55am

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will raise the capacity at churches and other places of worship to 30% from 10% of seating capacity.

Moreno says in a report by Super Radyo dzBB, the increased seating capacity "on the premise that the leaders of the chruch will continue to practice simple protocol under the IATF rules."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 NPAs killed in South Cotabato while resisting arrest — Army
By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The arresting team said the operation went awry when the rebels resisted and opened fire, provoking a gunfight.
Nation
fbfb
P130k shabu seized in Army compound
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
More than P130,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu have been confiscated from the Philippine Army’s...
Nation
fbfb
Cotabato mall bomber dies in clash with police
1 day ago
In a release sent to reporters, the Philippine National Police disclosed that Abraham Abad Abdulrahman, also known as Abu...
Nation
fbfb
7 arrested for selling fake gold, palladium bars
By Artemio Dumlao | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven persons tagged in the sale of fake gold and palladium bars were arrested in this city on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Smuggled seafood seized in Malabon
By Louise Maureen Simeon | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources confiscated on Monday 476 boxes of seafood that the BFAR said were smuggled into the country.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
LPA's extension to bring rains in Bicol, other parts of the country 
1 hour ago
PAGASA on Wednesday said the low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is closing in on Bicol Region...
Nation
fbfb
Duterte warns vs Kuratong Baleleng’s revival
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has warned those trying to revive the Kuratong Baleleng gang, saying they don’t stand a chance against...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA to close 7th EDSA U-turn slot
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Bagong Barrio U-turn slot along EDSA is next to be closed down and the seventh to give way to the EDSA Busway despite...
Nation
fbfb
98 positive for COVID-19 at House testing
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Ninety-eight persons were found to have contracted COVID-19 in a mass testing done at the House of Representatives since Nov....
Nation
fbfb
Cashless toll roads: Smooth in south, gridlocks in north
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The country’s two major toll road operators yesterday had differing accounts of the first day of full cashless toll...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with