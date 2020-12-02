No final decision yet from NCR mayors on minors going to malls, DILG says

MANILA, Philippines — No final decision has been made yet on whether or not minors will be allowed to go to malls this Christmas, the DILG clarified.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that Metro Manila's mayors still have not reached a consensus on allowing children to visit malls, adding that since no final decision has been adopted, the old rules requiring minors to stay at home amid the quarantine remain.
This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that most areas in the country would spend the holidays under quarantine with general community quarantine extended for the entirety of December.
“If the Metro Manila mayors are able to come up with a common proposal allowing minors or children in malls and other public places, the final decision will still be with the IATF and ultimately, the president,” he said.
“Let’s wait for the mayors to make the recommendation to the (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases),” he added.
Año said that the National Capital Region's mayors would have to make a recommendation on the matter after two meetings, though they were yet to discuss the matter with the Philippine Pediatric Society as well as other health experts before coming up with a resolution.
The former military general added that it would still be the safer option to limit the number of people going outdoors amid the pandemic.
“As much as possible, we should limit the number of people going out, especially the elderly and minors; but we will listen to the Metro Manila Mayors and the health experts on what their recommendation will be,” he said, though Duterte and the IATF have historically opted in favor of the Metro Manila council's decisions on quarantine protocols in the past.
The Philippines has been under quarantine for 260 days, marking the longest lockdown in the world caused by COVID-19.
As of the Department of Health's latest case bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon, over 434,000 coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December of last year.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.
"All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative," Vice President Leni Robredo announces on her Twitter account.
"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated," she also says.
Robredo said last Saturday that she would go into self-isolation after finding out she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.
"Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said then.
A recording of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be aired at 8 a.m., according to an advisory from the Palace late Monday night.
Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for November.
The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 in light of the pandemic.
It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly.
Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso says in a statement that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19.
"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.
(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk)
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will raise the capacity at churches and other places of worship to 30% from 10% of seating capacity.
Moreno says in a report by Super Radyo dzBB, the increased seating capacity "on the premise that the leaders of the chruch will continue to practice simple protocol under the IATF rules."
