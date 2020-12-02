No final decision yet from NCR mayors on minors going to malls, DILG says

MANILA, Philippines — No final decision has been made yet on whether or not minors will be allowed to go to malls this Christmas, the DILG clarified.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that Metro Manila's mayors still have not reached a consensus on allowing children to visit malls, adding that since no final decision has been adopted, the old rules requiring minors to stay at home amid the quarantine remain.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that most areas in the country would spend the holidays under quarantine with general community quarantine extended for the entirety of December.

“If the Metro Manila mayors are able to come up with a common proposal allowing minors or children in malls and other public places, the final decision will still be with the IATF and ultimately, the president,” he said.

“Let’s wait for the mayors to make the recommendation to the (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases),” he added.

Año said that the National Capital Region's mayors would have to make a recommendation on the matter after two meetings, though they were yet to discuss the matter with the Philippine Pediatric Society as well as other health experts before coming up with a resolution.

The former military general added that it would still be the safer option to limit the number of people going outdoors amid the pandemic.

“As much as possible, we should limit the number of people going out, especially the elderly and minors; but we will listen to the Metro Manila Mayors and the health experts on what their recommendation will be,” he said, though Duterte and the IATF have historically opted in favor of the Metro Manila council's decisions on quarantine protocols in the past.

The Philippines has been under quarantine for 260 days, marking the longest lockdown in the world caused by COVID-19.

As of the Department of Health's latest case bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon, over 434,000 coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December of last year.