#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Christmas in quarantine: GCQ extended in Metro Manila, 6 areas until yearend
A COVID-19 health protocol-abiding giant Santa Clause is displayed at a television studio in Cainta Marcos Highway on November 30.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Christmas in quarantine: GCQ extended in Metro Manila, 6 areas until yearend
(Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 8:59pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:23 p.m.) — Filipinos will have to spend Christmas under quarantine as President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of general community quarantine in Metro Manila and other areas.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan and Davao City will remain under GCQ from December 1 to 31.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will remain under modified GCQ.

Under the guidelines of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, movement should be limited to accessing essential goods and services in areas under GCQ, but all persons are allowed outside their residence in areas under MGCQ.

However, minimum public health standards, such as wearing masks and physical distancing, shall be complied with at all times in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.

In October, the Philippines allowed travel "for any purpose" between GCQ and MGQC areas, subject to "reasonable" regulations by local government units.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded a total of 431,630 COVID-19 cases, 24,580 of which are active cases.

According to the Department of Health, 5.7% of active cases (net of recoveries and death) in the country account for the total confirmed cases.

Metro Manila has been under GCQ since August following a brief lockdown after calls from the medical community for a "time-out."

The first COVID-19 case in the Philippines was reported in February and the government imposed lockdowns mid-March.

It has been 259 days since parts of the country were first placed under a more strict enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic — the longest lockdown period in the world. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CHRISTMAS GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 30, 2020 - 9:05pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

November 30, 2020 - 9:05pm

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan and Davao City will remain under GCQ from December 1 to 31, President Rodrigo Duterte announces.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will remain under modified GCQ.

November 23, 2020 - 11:07pm

The Department of Health warns of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming holidays.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the agency will form a contingency plan for this possible surge.

The DOH will emphasize to the public the need to observe minimum health standards during the holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

November 22, 2020 - 4:07pm

Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818. 

The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines. 

In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123.  — Philstar.com/Franco Luna

November 20, 2020 - 10:52am

President Rodrigo Duterte has put Davao City under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

The city will be under GCQ until November 30.

Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June.

November 18, 2020 - 8:48pm

With experts from OCTA Research Team labeling Baguio City as one of the COVID-19 “hotspots” of serious concerns, the Department of Tourism says it fully supports all the efforts of the LGU as it implements measures to ensure health and safety of the local visitors. 

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says the DOT recognizes the able leadership of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. 

"Baguio remains a premier destination especially for our domestic travelers and the Department will exert all efforts to ensure the slow but sure recovery of the industry and help bring livelihood back," Puyat says. — Rosette Adel

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cullamat: Body of daughter killed in clash not a trophy to pose with
11 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives also called for accountability for those who circulated the photos of Jevilyn,...
Headlines
fbfb
Daughter of Bayan Muna solon dies in encounter with military
1 day ago
(Updated) In a report published Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Army said that 22-year-old Jevilyn Cullamat's remains...
Headlines
fbfb
Fraternity offers reward for information on missing lawyer
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
A UP Law fraternity on Monday said it is offering a reward to any person who can provide credible information on the whereabouts...
Headlines
fbfb
BI told: Terminate visa upon arrivals for Chinese nationals
1 day ago
“The crime that POGOs bring to the country is endless. We've already proven at the Senate that many Chinese POGO...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Robredo recall Bonifacio's heroism; workers call for better protection
8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo separately urged Filipinos to channel the bravery of Andres Bonifacio,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
After criticism over 'trophy' photos, Lorenzana says AFP told to treat fatalities with dignity
4 hours ago
“They should at least fix it. Let us give some dignity to fallen fighters even if they are from the other side,”...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 1,773 new cases bring case total to 431,630
5 hours ago
Active cases in the country stood at 24,580, accounting for 5.7% of the total confirmed cases. 
Headlines
fbfb
With charges filed vs 'John Does', Palawan lawyer's murder deemed 'solved'
6 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Monday said the murder case of Palawan lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit who was killed on November...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic means smaller balikbayan boxes, bigger fears for OFWs
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
As a former migrant worker himself, sociologist Mario Aguja said buying pasalubong is also "about compensating for the guilt...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG bucks resuming face-to-face classes
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday cautioned against “hasty” decisions to bring students...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with