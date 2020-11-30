Christmas in quarantine: GCQ extended in Metro Manila, 6 areas until yearend

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:23 p.m.) — Filipinos will have to spend Christmas under quarantine as President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of general community quarantine in Metro Manila and other areas.
Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan and Davao City will remain under GCQ from December 1 to 31.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, will remain under modified GCQ.
Under the guidelines of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, movement should be limited to accessing essential goods and services in areas under GCQ, but all persons are allowed outside their residence in areas under MGCQ.
However, minimum public health standards, such as wearing masks and physical distancing, shall be complied with at all times in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.
In October, the Philippines allowed travel "for any purpose" between GCQ and MGQC areas, subject to "reasonable" regulations by local government units.
As of Monday, the Philippines recorded a total of 431,630 COVID-19 cases, 24,580 of which are active cases.
According to the Department of Health, 5.7% of active cases (net of recoveries and death) in the country account for the total confirmed cases.
Metro Manila has been under GCQ since August following a brief lockdown after calls from the medical community for a "time-out."
The first COVID-19 case in the Philippines was reported in February and the government imposed lockdowns mid-March.
It has been 259 days since parts of the country were first placed under a more strict enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic — the longest lockdown period in the world. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1.
The Department of Health warns of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming holidays.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the agency will form a contingency plan for this possible surge.
The DOH will emphasize to the public the need to observe minimum health standards during the holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818.
The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines.
In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123. — Philstar.com/Franco Luna
President Rodrigo Duterte has put Davao City under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
The city will be under GCQ until November 30.
Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June.
With experts from OCTA Research Team labeling Baguio City as one of the COVID-19 “hotspots” of serious concerns, the Department of Tourism says it fully supports all the efforts of the LGU as it implements measures to ensure health and safety of the local visitors.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says the DOT recognizes the able leadership of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.
"Baguio remains a premier destination especially for our domestic travelers and the Department will exert all efforts to ensure the slow but sure recovery of the industry and help bring livelihood back," Puyat says. — Rosette Adel
