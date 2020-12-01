Palace says local governments to issue ordinances on allowing minors to go out

MANILA, Philippines — Minors may soon be allowed to go to malls with their parents as the government continues to reopen the economy while trying to prevent a surge of COVID-19 infections during the holidays.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metro Manila mayors are expected to come up with a policy that would ease the age-based restriction on movement. Details of the relaxed stay-at-home policy, including the age of minors who will be allowed to go out, will be included in the guidelines to be crafted.
"That will be done by the Metro Manila Council and the local governments. Once it is released by the Metro Manila Council, that will be applicable to the entire Metropolitan Manila Area," Roque said at a press briefing.
"This will be subject to the guidelines to be crafted by the Metro Manila Council and the different local governments. So we will make sure that the children will not be super spreaders (of the virus) so one of the basic requirements is they should be accompanied by their parents," he added.
Roque said the easing of age-based restriction is in line with the effort to revive the economy.
"Many have lost jobs because of the pandemic. While we are waiting for the vaccine, we need to live with the virus so we need to take care of ourselves so we can work," the Palace spokesman said.
"It’s really to invite families to visit the malls again... Many of our countrymen are not going out and it has gotten to the point that we’re now worse off," he added.
During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the easing of age-based restrictions would be formalized by ordinances to be issued by mayors
"For Christmas, we have ordered the gradual expansion of the age group who will be allowed to go out. Minors may go out if accompanied by their parents and they can go to the malls. It will be contained in the ordinances of NCR (National Capital Region) mayors," he said.
Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan, Davao City, and Davao del Norte will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) in December while the rest of the country will be under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). The capital region, which contributes more than a third of the Philippines' economic output, is the site of nearly half of the Philippines' more than 432,000 COVID-189 infections. It has been under GCQ since June.
Año called on the public to just spend Christmas with their immediate families. He said family reunions can be considered "mass gatherings." He also reminded them to continue observing health standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Roque said only up to 10 people can join gatherings in GCQ areas while up to half of a venue can be filled up in places that are under MGCQ. He also backed proposals for restaurants to set-up outdoor tables.
"It's safer outdoors. It has the feels of Paris," he said.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.
"All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative," Vice President Leni Robredo announces on her Twitter account.
"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated," she also says.
Robredo said last Saturday that she would go into self-isolation after finding out she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.
"Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said then.
A recording of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be aired at 8 a.m., according to an advisory from the Palace late Monday night.
Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for November.
The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 in light of the pandemic.
It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly.
Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso says in a statement that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19.
"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.
(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk)
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will raise the capacity at churches and other places of worship to 30% from 10% of seating capacity.
Moreno says in a report by Super Radyo dzBB, the increased seating capacity "on the premise that the leaders of the chruch will continue to practice simple protocol under the IATF rules."
