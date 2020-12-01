Palace says local governments to issue ordinances on allowing minors to go out

MANILA, Philippines — Minors may soon be allowed to go to malls with their parents as the government continues to reopen the economy while trying to prevent a surge of COVID-19 infections during the holidays.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metro Manila mayors are expected to come up with a policy that would ease the age-based restriction on movement. Details of the relaxed stay-at-home policy, including the age of minors who will be allowed to go out, will be included in the guidelines to be crafted.



"That will be done by the Metro Manila Council and the local governments. Once it is released by the Metro Manila Council, that will be applicable to the entire Metropolitan Manila Area," Roque said at a press briefing.



"This will be subject to the guidelines to be crafted by the Metro Manila Council and the different local governments. So we will make sure that the children will not be super spreaders (of the virus) so one of the basic requirements is they should be accompanied by their parents," he added.



Roque said the easing of age-based restriction is in line with the effort to revive the economy.



"Many have lost jobs because of the pandemic. While we are waiting for the vaccine, we need to live with the virus so we need to take care of ourselves so we can work," the Palace spokesman said.



"It’s really to invite families to visit the malls again... Many of our countrymen are not going out and it has gotten to the point that we’re now worse off," he added.



During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the easing of age-based restrictions would be formalized by ordinances to be issued by mayors



"For Christmas, we have ordered the gradual expansion of the age group who will be allowed to go out. Minors may go out if accompanied by their parents and they can go to the malls. It will be contained in the ordinances of NCR (National Capital Region) mayors," he said.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan, Davao City, and Davao del Norte will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) in December while the rest of the country will be under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). The capital region, which contributes more than a third of the Philippines' economic output, is the site of nearly half of the Philippines' more than 432,000 COVID-189 infections. It has been under GCQ since June.



Año called on the public to just spend Christmas with their immediate families. He said family reunions can be considered "mass gatherings." He also reminded them to continue observing health standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Roque said only up to 10 people can join gatherings in GCQ areas while up to half of a venue can be filled up in places that are under MGCQ. He also backed proposals for restaurants to set-up outdoor tables.



"It's safer outdoors. It has the feels of Paris," he said.