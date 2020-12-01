Ex-Bataan mayors sued over infrastructure projects

MANILA, Philippines — Two former municipal mayors in Bataan have been sued before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the allegedly anomalous implementation of various infrastructure projects amounting to P32 million.

Jesse Concepcion and his son Ace Jello, both former mayors of Mariveles town, were named respondents in separate complaints filed on Friday by citizens’ group Mamamayan Ng Mariveles Laban Sa Kurapsyon Inc. (MMLK).

In its complaints, the MMLK urged the ombudsman to investigate the Concepcions for violations of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The group said the Concepcions must be held liable for malversation of public funds and usurpation of authority as provided under the Revised Penal Code.

The MMLK, a registered non-stock corporation based in Mariveles, was represented in the complaint by its president Joseph Pereyra and corporate secretary George Roblee Imperial Jr.

The complainants alleged the Concepcions conspired in awarding 10 projects amounting to P32 million to their favored contractors.

They said payments for most of the projects were allegedly made without any valid contract.

Among the supposedly anomalous projects cited in the complaints were the rehabilitation of the municipal dumpsite, classrooms, covered courts and a multipurpose hall.

The older Concepcion served from 2007 to 2016. His son served from 2016 until his defeat in the 2019 elections.

The complainants said the Commission on Audit flagged the projects in its 2017 annual audit report on Mariveles.