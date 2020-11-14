Davao broadcaster arrested over cyber libel charge

MANILA, Philippines — A broadcaster based in Davao was arrested Friday over a cyber libel charge stemming from a Facebook post, the National Union of Journalists reported.

Jun Digamon of Brigada News FM was arrested after he criticized the treatment of a patient by a medical center in Digos City, said the union, which counted him as the second media worker in Mindanao arrested this week after Surigao broadcaster Leonardo Hijara.

“While Digamon has a reputation to be outspoken and brash in his commentaries on air or on his Facebook page, NUJP stands firm that no journalist should be silenced and be slapped with this law,” the union said. “The Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 has restricted the space of free expression and free press, which is vital to keep power in check.”

Aside from Digamon and Hijara, also arrested this week were Camarines Norte journalists Virgilio Avila Jr. and Mia Concordia also over cyber libel charges.