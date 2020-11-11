Cam Norte journalists post bail in cases over criticism of pandemic response

MANILA, Philippines —Two journalists based in Camarines Norte found themselves in jail for six hours over their criticism of the local government’s COVID-19 response and of alleged corruption, for which the governor accused them of libel.

Virgilio Avila Jr. and Mia Concordia were arrested and detained Tuesday over cyber libel charges slapped against them by Camarines Norte Gov. Edgar Tallado, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines reported.

Journalist Deo Trinidad, who also faces a separate cyber libel charge also over criticisms of the local government’s COVID-19 response, turned himself in to the Regional Trial Court Branch 40 after hearing of the arrests of his colleagues and paid a P20,000 cash bond.

The arrest warrant for Avila, Concordia and Trinidad issued by Judge Ivan Dizon of the same court state that they each face four counts of cyber libel and must pay P80,000 for each count for bail.

RELATED: Nueva Ecija radio station slams raps filed by local government officials

But only Avila remains accused of four counts, while Trinidad and Concordia are only accused for one count of cyber libel.

According to the union, Avila also faces a separate libel case filed against him and four other journalists by provincial board members Romeo Marmol and Rodolfo Gache.

Posting on Facebook after their arrest and detention, Avila and Concordia seemed unfazed, with the former even calling the charges against them as “trumped up.”

Inside Daet PNP Custodial Facility/Jail. The trumped up cases filed by Governor Edgardo Tallado put us behind bars... Posted by Virgilio Jr Avila on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

“So what if we were jailed? It is the risk we take in tackling issues in the province,” Concordia said partly in Filipino. “It’s more shameful if you’re in the media and you can’t tackle the real issues of Camarines Norte because you’re a barker of a politician.” — Xave Gregorio