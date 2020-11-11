#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cam Norte journalists post bail in cases over criticism of pandemic response
Virgilio Avila Jr. and Mia Concordia raise their fists while detained on November 10 over cyber libel charges filed by Camarines Norte Governor Edgar Tallado.
Virgilio Avila Jr./Facebook
Cam Norte journalists post bail in cases over criticism of pandemic response
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines —Two journalists based in Camarines Norte found themselves in jail for six hours over their criticism of the local government’s COVID-19 response and of alleged corruption, for which the governor accused them of libel.

Virgilio Avila Jr. and Mia Concordia were arrested and detained Tuesday over cyber libel charges slapped against them by Camarines Norte Gov. Edgar Tallado, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines reported.

Journalist Deo Trinidad, who also faces a separate cyber libel charge also over criticisms of the local government’s COVID-19 response, turned himself in to the Regional Trial Court Branch 40 after hearing of the arrests of his colleagues and paid a P20,000 cash bond.

The arrest warrant for Avila, Concordia and Trinidad issued by Judge Ivan Dizon of the same court state that they each face four counts of cyber libel and must pay P80,000 for each count for bail.

RELATED: Nueva Ecija radio station slams raps filed by local government officials

But only Avila remains accused of four counts, while Trinidad and Concordia are only accused for one count of cyber libel.

According to the union, Avila also faces a separate libel case filed against him and four other journalists by provincial board members Romeo Marmol and Rodolfo Gache.

Posting on Facebook after their arrest and detention, Avila and Concordia seemed unfazed, with the former even calling the charges against them as “trumped up.”

Inside Daet PNP Custodial Facility/Jail.  The trumped up cases filed by Governor Edgardo Tallado put us behind bars...

Posted by Virgilio Jr Avila on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

“So what if we were jailed? It is the risk we take in tackling issues in the province,” Concordia said partly in Filipino. “It’s more shameful if you’re in the media and you can’t tackle the real issues of Camarines Norte because you’re a barker of a politician.” — Xave Gregorio

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pangasinan broadcaster who survived assassination try in 2016 shot dead
20 hours ago
A broadcaster from Pangasinan who survived an assassination attempt on him in 2016 was shot dead Tuesday, the National Union...
Nation
fbfb
More traditional jeepneys back on Metro Manila roads
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
At least 816 traditional jeepneys were allowed to resume operations yesterday in 16 routes in Metro Manila, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
Pasig’s most wanted drug suspect falls
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The No. 1 most wanted drug suspect of the Eastern Police District was arrested in Pasig City on Monday night.
Nation
fbfb
MPD files raps vs phone snatchers
By Rey Galupo | 10 hours ago
Despite the act of forgiveness from Silvestre Bello III, the Manila Police District yesterday filed robbery charges against...
Nation
fbfb
Cavite village chief gunned down
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay captain in Dasmariñas City, Cavite was shot dead on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Vice President poll protest: SC warns Robredo, Marcos
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court yesterday warned the camps of Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Bongbong Marcos to refrain...
Nation
fbfb
Danao named NCRPO chief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. is the next chief of the 27,000-strong National Capital Region Police...
Nation
fbfb
Another Bilibid inmate dies after riot
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The number of fatalities from the riot at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa rose to four, the Department of Justice said...
Nation
fbfb
Boy, 2, dies in fire
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
A two-year-old boy died when a fire broke out at a residential area in Las Piñas City on Monday night.
Nation
fbfb
3 quarantine facilities in Pasay completed
By Jose Rodel Clapano | November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday announced the completion of three quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients in Pasay.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with