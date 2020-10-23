#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
No grand procession for feast of Black Nazarene in 2021
In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Filipino Roman Catholic devotees in Manila carry the image of the Black Nazarene for a procession to celebrate its feast day.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
No grand procession for feast of Black Nazarene in 2021
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 8:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 because of the pandemic, the city government said Friday.

It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly, has been cancelled, the city government said in a statement.

Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19. 

"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.

(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk) 

Monsignor Hernando Coronel, Quiapo Church rector, said in the same announcement that the more masses will be held for devotees.

He said that Traslacion 2021 will not include the grand procession from Luneta to Quiapo Church, adding that while he is sad that it has been cancelled, the public needs to follow safety protocol against COVID-19.

"'Yung physical distancing, kailangan naka-faceshield, naka-face mask, kasama ang regular monitoring ng body temperature, lahat ‘yun susundin natin. Hindi lamang ito sa loob ng simbahan, pati na rin sa labas," Coronel said of the masses that will be held instead.

(We will follow physical distancing and people must be wear face shields and face masks. We will also follow the regular monitoring of body temperature. This will not just be for those inside the church but also massgoers outside.)

Domagoso this week said he would sign an executive order to allow more people to go to church, to 30% of seating capacity from a more restricted 10

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TRASLACION TRASLACION FOR THE FEAST OF THE BLACK NAZARENE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CDC president resigns
By Ding Cervantes | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The president and chief executive officer of the state-owned Clark Development Corp. has resigned.
Nation
fbfb
Fugitive Ilocos Sur vice mayor surrenders
By Artemio Dumlao | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Vice Mayor Jemaima Tan-Yee of Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, who is wanted for serious illegal detention, surrendendered in Candon City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City eases curfew, liquor regulation
By Janvic Mateo | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Following the agreement made by Metro Manila mayors earlier this week, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has approved the revised guidelines relaxing quarantine protocols in the city, including shortened curfew hours...
Nation
fbfb
Cop, suspect killed in North Cotabato shootout
By John Unson | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer and a murder suspect were killed in a shootout in Akaran, North Cotabato yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
4 PhilHealth execs cleared of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted four officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. of graft charges in connection with alleged unlawful car insurance payments amounting to P720,878 from 2000 to 2001.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Comelec suspends voter registration
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will suspend the voter registration during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’...
Nation
fbfb
Pepito agriculture, infrastructure damage hits P121.6 million
By Romina Cabrera | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Damage to agriculture and infrastructure in areas affected by Tropical Storm Pepito has reached P121.6 million.
Nation
fbfb
P150 million shabu seized in Cebu
By Ghio Ong | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 22.1 kilos of shabu stashed in tea bags worth P150.2 million were seized from a ”high-value” drug suspect in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
BOC destroys P10 million vapes, cosmetics
By Rudy Santos | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Government agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have destroyed around 24.6 tons of vape products, cosmetics and expired medicines valued at P10 million.
Nation
fbfb
Teen shot dead in Caloocan
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
A teenager was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants in Caloocan City last week.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with