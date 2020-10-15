QC cops to file raps vs woman who tried to take own life

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District disclosed Thursday that it will be filing raps against a 22-year-old woman who, they said, tried to end her life on Saturday, October 10.

In a statement sent to reporters, the police district said that it would be suing the woman for alarm and scandal, damage to property, and reckless imprudence after she tried to take her own life at a firing range in Quezon City.

Citing "investigative reports," QCPD said the woman went to the firing range to rent a pistol under the guise of using its facilities.

"The range officer was shocked when he saw (her) bloodied while holding the rented handgun," QCPD's statement read, adding that the woman later refused to surrender until a responding officer was able to disarm her.

The QCPD public information office has taken the report down as of 11:08 a.m.

Philstar.com reached out to QCPD for clarification but it has not responded as of this publishing.

Coincidentally, Saturday, October 10 coincided with the commemoration of World Mental Health Day 2020.

DOH: 3.6M Filipinos struggling with mental health issues amid pandemic

Earlier this week, the Department of Health disclosed that around 3.6 million Filipinos reported struggling with mental concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, based on the department's national prevalence study on mental, neurological and substance use disorders.

The DOH has also acknowledged that the pandemic can affect mental health and has emphasized that those who feel sad or worried during the coronavirus pandemic are not alone.

"Okey lang na hindi ka okey. Hindi ka nag-iisa. May mga taong na andiyan para suportahan ka," it says on its FAQ on mental health.

(It is okay to not be okay. You are not alone. There are people who will support you.)

DOH also suggests going on "brain breaks" like getting in touch with family or friends through text messaging, phone calls, or online chat. It says it is important to stay connected with others despite the restrictions on movement due to the pandemic.

"You can talk to them about what you are experiencing," the DOH said.

It also suggests exercise and doing things that make you happy or that relax you.

The department urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.