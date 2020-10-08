#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Suspect in murder of three nursing grads in Caloocan surrenders
Probers identified the fatalities as Mona Ismael, 22; Glydel Belonio, 28, and Arjay Belencio, both nursing graduates.
STAR/ File
Suspect in murder of three nursing grads in Caloocan surrenders
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A man suspected to be among those behind the murder of three nursing students in Caloocan City in late September had voluntarily on Thursday, the Quezon City Police District said. 

In a statement sent to reporters, QCPD disclosed that Ronald Cajepe, a 38-year-old construction worker and a native of Green Valley Baguio City, voluntarily surrendered himself to elements of Quezon City police at the Batasan Police Station at around 12:10 p.m. and confessed to his participation in the murder.

Cajepe, police said, was "bothered by his conscience which prompted him to surrender," after which his sister approached Police Maj. Sandie Caparroso, deputy station commander at Batasan.

According to earlier reports, the neighbors of Mona Ismael, 22 and Glydel Belonio, 28; and nursing student Arjay Belencio, 22, found the three all dead with stab wounds at a house in Amparo, Caloocan City last September 26.

The grisly murders initially left cops looking at revenge and robbery as possible motives behind the killing after the ATM cards of the three were ruled missing from the crime scene.  

In an interview over 24 Oras, Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Ylagan, Northern Police District chief, disclosed that four construction workers were taken in as persons of interest in the aftermath of the killings. 

According to the report released to reporters by the QCPD public information office, Cajepe was quoted as telling cops, “Akala ko ay magnanakaw lang kami ng mga kasamahan ko pero dahil nakilala sila ng mga biktima ay pinatay nila yung tatlo.”

(I thought my accomplices and I were just going to steal from them, but because one of the victims recognized them, we killed the three.) 

He has since been turned over to Caloocan City Police Station for proper disposition.

For his part, Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said: “It is fortunate that the suspect surrendered, mas makabubuti yung ginawang pag-surrender ng akusado upang mabigyan siya ng pagkakataon na harapin sa korte ang kasong isinampa laban sa kanya."

(It would be better for the accused to surrender to give him a chance to face the case filed against him in court.) 

Figures from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield—the quarantine enforcement arm of the government's coronavirus task force—show that the crime index in the country as a whole went down by 46% since the enhanced community quarantine was hoisted on March 17, compared to the 205-day period preceding that. 

Over the pandemic, though, murder, homicide and rape only went down by 20%, 24%, and 22%, respectively, marking the three lowest decreases among the eight focus crimes tracked by the national police, which include robbery (60% decrease), theft (59%) and physical injury (38%). 

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP QCPD QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PhilRice executive fined P15K for P15 million graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A former executive director of the Philippine Rice Research Institute has been ordered to pay a fine of P15,000 in connection with the approval of a car loan worth P15.78 million for himself and nine other PhilRice...
Nation
fbfb
BI: Travel restrictions still in effect
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration reiterated yesterday that travel restrictions are still in effect in the country amid the COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City shuts down 2 online lechon sellers
By Janvic Mateo | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government reminded the public yesterday to be cautious in buying meat products online after it discovered unsanitary practices of lechon or roasted pig sellers operating without permits.
Nation
fbfb
6/49 lotto prize to reach P100 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is estimated to reach P100 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA hauls water hyacinths from Pasig River
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority hauled this week 770 cubic meters of water hyacinths as the Pasig River ferry service remains suspended due to the invasive plant species.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DOJ orders prosecutors to prioritize drug cases
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Department of Justice will order prosecutors investigating drug complaints to prioritize the resolution of these cases...
Nation
fbfb
Barangay officer, pal nabbed for shabu
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay peacekeeping officer and his friend were arrested for alleged possession of shabu in Quezon City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Gapay gets fourth star
By Michael Punongbayan | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
More than two months after he was appointed as the top military official, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay was promoted to a four-star general yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Another cop dies of COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The death toll due to the coronavirus disease 2019 in the police force is now 18.
Nation
fbfb
Cebu, Visayas named top islands in Asia
By Catherine Talavera | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Readers of travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler have chosen Cebu and Visayas islands as the best in Asia.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with