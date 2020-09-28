Maguindanao town councilor killed in ambush

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Gunmen killed a municipal councilor in Guindulungan town in an ambush on Monday morning.

Morsid Lauban, a member of the Sangguniang Bayan in Guindulungan, Maguindanao, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Related Stories Cops clueless on Maguindanao ambush

He was driving his black Toyota pick-up truck when gunmen, positioned along a stretch of a highway at the border of Maguindanao’s Guindulungan and Talayan towns, opened fire, killing him on the spot and wounding two of his companions.

Guindulungan Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang, Jr. said Lauban was headed to the town proper from Cotabato City to attend their Monday flag ceremony at the municipal government compound when he and his companions were attacked.

"I condemn this atrocity. We are hoping for a prompt action on this by authorities," said Midtimbang, chairperson of Guindulungan municipal peace and order council.

The mayor called on the Maguindanao provincial police and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to put closure to the fatal ambush of Lauban.

"Our local government unit will cooperate in the investigation," Midtimbang said.