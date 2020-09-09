Cops clueless on Maguindanao ambush

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Satellite image shows Guindulungan town in Maguindanao.
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 9:07pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Police forensic experts are still clueless on the identity of a motorist killed in an ambush Wednesday morning in Guindulungan town.

Personnel of the police’s Regional Crime Laboratory Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region immediately brought the victim’s cadaver to a mortuary in Cotabato City after sifting through the crime scene in Barangay Bagan in Guindulungan.

Guindulungan is located in the second district of Maguindanao.

The still unidentified ambush victim was riding a white off-road motorcycle en route to an interior area in Barangay Bagan when he was attacked by gunmen armed with M16 rifles from one side of a farm road.

RCLO-BAR personnel found spent 5.56 caliber shells scattered on the spot from where the suspects fired their rifles.

The victim is in denim trousers and a red long-sleeved sports shirt.

There is indication that his killers took his wallet and other personal belongings, according to investigators. 

