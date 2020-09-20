IED found, disarmed near Jolo police office

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities on Saturday night defused an improvised bomb found at a wharf in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu province.

Reports received by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao said the Improvised Explosive Device was found by members of the Philippine Coast Guard who were on patrol at the wharf.

The improvised explosive device was left near the office of the maritime police at one side of the wharf, where a number of vessels are berthed.

Fifteen people were killed, among them soldiers and police personnel, while 78 others were injured in two bomb attacks last month in a commercial hub in Jolo.

Major Gen. Corleto Vinluan of the Western Mindanao Command said Sunday he is thankful to the members of the Coast Guard who found the IED, enabling bomb experts to immediately disarm and dispose of it.