Experts note decline in daily COVID-19 case average in QC
(Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The average coronavirus cases recorded per day in Quezon City have been steadily declining for the past three weeks, an independent research group said. 

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the Quezon City local government said that according to the findings of the UP OCTA Research Team, the average number of daily cases dropped from 540 on the week of August 10-16 to 456 from August 17 to 23.

It further dropped to 372 from August 24 to 30, and later on to 205 from August 1 to September 6.

The LGU added that the city's Reproduction Number, which indicates the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease, "also dropped for five straight weeks from 1.47 (July 27 to Aug. 2) to 0.92 on Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, indicating a decline in the movement of the virus."

QC COVID-19 task force head Joseph Juico urged residents to stay vigilant despite the decline in cases, saying the local government still needs their cooperation to contain the spread of the virus.

“The city cannot afford another lockdown so we need everyone’s cooperation in following protocols such as wearing of masks and face shields, proper handwashing, and social distancing,” said Juico.

Earlier, the OCTA research group said the coronavirus curve in the country would flatten by September.

Health authorities have acknowledged significant improvement in the country’s indicators of the epidemic, although the Department of Health maintains that there is no certainty yet that the coronavirus curve has flattened. 

According to health undersecretary Rosette Vergeire, flattening the curve for the department means “spreading the cases in a longer period of time so our health system would not be overwhelmed.”

As of the Department of Health's latest bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus caseload in the Philippines stands at 241,987. — Franco Luna 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 18, 2020 - 8:26am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

August 18, 2020 - 8:26am

MRT-3 will be resuming its operations on Wednesday, August 19, as Metro Manila ends its modified enhanced community quarantine status.

This announcement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte declared that Metro Manila and, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will revert to a more relaxed general community quarantine.

August 17, 2020 - 10:35am

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announces that the local government passed an ordinance waiving all regulatory fees for private schools until face-to-face classes are allowed.

"We know private schools are having a difficlut time too, and some are in danger of closing. Many of their students can't afford tuition anymore," Sotto says.

The local ordinance also includes extension of scholarship fund to 3,000 indifent private school students.

 

 

August 14, 2020 - 10:05am

The government of Quezon City is considering to place at least 25 villages inder special concern lockdown for being COVID-19 hotspots, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says.

Nograles, co-chairperson of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, says they have agreed with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on a six-step approach to address the pandemic.

"Quezon City has already been doing special concern lockdowns to control transmission," he says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart".

August 12, 2020 - 11:46am

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announces it will allot P20 million from its 2020 internal income for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines once available to protect its employees.

“The vaccine will add up to our sustained efforts against COVID-19. Our personnel who are mostly frontliners can be fully secured of their health,” MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim says.

“Our employees' families are as important as they are to us. We want them to be protected, too,” Lim adds.

August 8, 2020 - 9:55am

St. Luke's Medical Center announces that its COVID-19 wards and ICUs in Bonifacio Global City and Quezon City are at full capacity. 

"We would like to request those who require immediate care to seek COVID-related treatment from other healthcare facilities until our hospitals are able to accommodate COVID cases again," it says in a statement posted on Facebook.

