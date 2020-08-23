No favoritism or corruption in Baguio City Public Market project, Magalong vows

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has promised "no favoritism [or] corruption," in the rehabilitation of the Baguio public market citing, "the project is not only about the development of the market, but the very important factor here is the welfare of the vendors and the community."

This as no final deal yet has been reached despite the selection committee on August 12 favoring an offer by Robinsons Land Corp. and giving the firm Original Proponent Status (OPS).

Baguio City Administrator Bonifacio dela Peña explained the recommendation does not mean that the project has already been awarded to RLC. "The terms may still be negotiated before reaching a final deal," he pointed out.

The government can still hold a "Swiss challenge", where other firms may submit competing bids.

Even a third party like the cooperative put up by vendors at the Baguio City Market can still join and qualify, officials said.

SM Prime Holdings which also submitted its market development proposal to the selection committee vowed it is going to challenge RLC's offer. Representatives of the firm said they have submitted complete documents supporting its proposal, which includes a long-term commitment beneficial to the city if their offer would be selected.

In its proposal, SM Prime offered to lease the public market for 50 years. It plans to build a seven-story structure.

The first two floors will accommodate the current market vendors, two basement parking; and three more floors — two will operate as a mall and the top floor will be a green space.

Another party — the group of market vendors — also plans a challenge.