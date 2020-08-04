COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Photo shows Quezon City Task Force Disiplina Head Rannie Ludovica "monitoring" a protest action at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.
Rannie Ludovica on Facebook
'Shoot to kill' QC official also says 'irresponsible' citizens should be 'killed'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — A harsh Facebook post that a Quezon City official insists that news site Rappler quoted "maliciously" as him threatening people with a "shoot-to-kill" policy is not an isolated one.

Quezon City Task Force Disiplina head Rannie Ludovica has a separate post with a similar threat that he has not taken down yet.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, August 2, and has not yet been taken down, Ludovica writes in Filipino: "How can we expect COVID not to increase, look at these irresponsible residents from Brgy. Everlasting Street of Brgy. Holy Spirit?" 

"Dapat sa inyo p.....t yin (You should be killed)."

The following day, he posted: "Starting tomorrow, shoot-to-kill is what will happen to all violators of the MECQ."

The former Quezon City councilor has also posted photos of him "monitoring" protest actions at the University of the Philippines campus. 

In his apology, Ludovica said that Rappler "maliciously based [his] personal Facebook post to claim that the city government gave a formal order."

"My personal Facebook post came out of my dismay that we were going from GCQ to MECQ," he wrote. 

The Rappler report did not actually say that the city had such a policy.

Screengrab shows a post by Quezon City Task Force Disiplina Head Rannie Ludovica saying quarantine violators in a video should be killed.
Philstar.com screenshot

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the posts at a Palace press briefing, caling Ludovica's comments "wrong, inappropriate and irresponsible."

She stressed, however, that: "While it's wrong and irresponsible, Ludovica apologized. This isn't a city policy, and he promised it wouldn't happen again. I understand where he's coming from as a fellow enforcer."

READ: DILG: Shoot-to-kill threat vs quarantine violators 'illegal'

The Department of Interior and Local Government in May encouraged the public to report police, barangay or LGU officials who may be abusive when enforcing quarantine protocols. The department has also already sounded off on the posts, saying "shoot to kill" is illegal. 

"Some [local governments] have fines, some of them have imprisonment. You have to look at the ordinance itself...If the penalties imposed are within the bounds of law, then you have to follow that," DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in May.

Quezon City does not have a shoot-to-kill policy.

In an earlier statement issued July 20, the Quezon City local government also said: "Any abuses done while enforcing national and city safeguard measures shall be dealt with severely and prosecuted to the utmost extent of the law."

Quezon City Task Force Disiplina also figured in another controversy earlier in the quarantine when four of its village watchmen and tanods were caught on video beating a man with a stick for not wearing a face mask and not having a quarantine pass.

Of the four enforcers caught on tape, only one was removed from service. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Shoot to kill' QC official also says 'irresponsible' citizens should be 'killed'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
In a Facebook post published on Sunday, August 2, Ludovica writes in Filipino: "How can we expect COVID not to increase, look...
Nation
fbfb
Hotels reject OFWs for quarantine stay
By Gilbert Bayoran | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Some hotels and inns in this city are refusing to accommodate returning overseas Filipino workers for quarantine due to the failure of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to pay for the services extended...
Nation
fbfb
PCSO cancels lotto games
By Rainier Allan Ronda | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office canceled the scheduled resumption today of lotto games in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan precinct chief held for extortion
By Neil Jayson Servallos | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The commander of the Caloocan City police community precinct 10 was apprehended yesterday for alleged extortion.
Nation
fbfb
LGU flagged over vehicle purchase
By Elizabeth Marcelo | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Commission on Audit has flagged the provincial government of Negros Oriental for using P5.67 million of its calamity fund to purchase three sport utility vehicles, which ended up as service cars of politici...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Dindo exits PAR; LPA threatens Visayas and Mindanao
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Dindo left the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday, but a low-pressure area will continue to...
Nation
fbfb
Robredo resumes free shuttle for frontliners
By Helen Flores | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Vice President Leni Robredo has reactivated the free shuttle service for health workers and other frontliners starting today as Metro Manila and nearby areas reverted to the modified enhanced community quaranti...
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Manila adopts skeletal workforce
By Rey Galupo | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday ordered offices and departments of the city hall to adopt alternative work arrangements as Metro Manila reverted to the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ beginning...
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
DFA suspends passport services
By Pia Lee-Brago | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Passport services of the Department of Foreign Affairs are suspended in Metro Manila and other areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ starting today until Aug. 18, the DFA announced y...
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Search on for missing fisherman
By Evelyn Macairan | August 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A search and rescue operation has been launched for a fisherman who went missing at the Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales on July 26, the Philippine Coast Guard said yesterday.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with