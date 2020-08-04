PHILSTAR VIDEOS
In this July 22, 2020 photo, Task Force Disiplina members roam around Brgy. Talipapa in Quezon City to look for violators of minimum health protocols a day after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police to intensify arrest of violators.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DILG: Shoot-to-kill threat vs quarantine violators 'illegal'
(Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The “shoot to kill” threat against quarantine violators of a Quezon City local government official is “improper and illegal,” the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

QC local government’s Task Force Disiplina official Rannie Ludovica posted on his Facebook account that those who will violate the modified enhanced community quarantine will face shoot-to-kill policy. He later took it down but not before Rappler reported his post.

In a statement on Tuesday, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said they advise Ludovica “to desist from issuing similar statements in the future.”

Malaya, also the DILG’s spokesperson, reminded department heads of LGUs that they must be “circumspect in their social media posts since this may be mistaken by their constituents as official LGU policy.”

Discipline as measure against spread of COVID-19

Malaya also said that while they believe in discipline as a preventive measure to deter the spread of the coronavirus, “this must be enforced within the bounds of the law.”

Public officials have long banked on the narrative that Filipinos are “pasaway”—or are stubbornly ignoring quarantine guidelines—and are to blame for the rising COVID-19 infections in the country. Data from tech giants Google LLC and Apple Inc. however refute this.

Malaya, in the same statement, also said that the DILG will not tolerate abuses of local government officials and penalties imposed on quarantine violators “must be within the bounds of their respective ordinances.”

The DILG official also said that QC Mayor Joy Belmonte disowned Ludovica’s post “saying that it should not be taken literally” and that it “was merely an expression of frustration over the growing number of violations” in the city.

The QC Government, on its Facebook page, listed reminders for its citizens as the city returns to MECQ status. Among these are staying at home; liquor ban; no public transportation except tricycles; no mass gathering; no dine-in and presentation of quarantine pass or work ID at checkpoints.

It does not include a shoot-to-kill policy.

Ludovica meanwhile pinned the blame on Rappler for reporting on his now-deleted “personal” Facebook post and accused the online news site of being malicious.

He also clarified that the Quezon City government does not have a shoot-to-kill policy.

Rappler, for its part, stood by its story and said if the local officer insists that their reporting was malicious, “then he should either avoid making irresponsible statements or quit.”  — Kristine Joy Patag

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT JONATHAN MALAYA MECQ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 4, 2020 - 11:04am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

August 4, 2020 - 11:04am

Quezon City reimposes its liquor ban in light of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine declared over Metro Manila.

Under the ban, selling or distributing alcoholic beverages is prohibited "from August 4, 2020 to August 18, 2020 (or until expiration of the MECQ, if MECQ is further extended)."

Previously, selling of alcoholic beverages was allowed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with limits on how much alcohol could buy.

Drinking is allowed in private residences.

 

 

August 3, 2020 - 2:37pm

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila will be on lockdown for two weeks starting August 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the campus. With this, employees will be adopting a work from home arrangement for the time being.

The university currently has four confirmed cases, two recovered patients and one death among employees with three probable and one suspect cases.

“We are taking this two-week timeout as an extra precaution as we acknowledge the current health situation in our campus, in the City of Manila, and in the country. We are hoping that in our own way, we can prevent further COVID-19 infections within our community,” PLM President Emmanuel Leyco said. 

August 3, 2020 - 12:32pm

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines may reach 220,000 by the end of August if Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine, UP Professor Ranjit Rye says.

Now that Metro Manila and nearby provinces will return to modified GCQ, there would be 50,000 to 70,000 cases less, he adds.

August 3, 2020 - 8:39am

Vice President Leni Robredo calls for another batch of volunteers for her team's COVID-19 response operations in Metro Manila.

"MECQ has just been declared. We will be activating most of the services we offered for our frontliners in March and April," Robredo says.

Those who are interested to volunteer may email ovpcovid19volunteers@gmail.com with the following details: name, address, contact number and email address.

August 3, 2020 - 8:34am

As Metro Manila goes under modified enhanced community quarantine, MRT-3 announces that it will suspend its operations from August 4 to 18 or until the capital region will go back to general community quarantine.

"Pinapayuhan ang lahat ng mga commuters na manatili sa kani-kanilang bahay at iwasan ang paglabas ng bahay sapagkat magiging mahigpit na ang seguridad sa iba-ibang lugar," MRT-3 says in a statement.

