COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This screengrab shows Manila police confiscating protest placards from a member of activist group Akbayan.
Video courtesy of Akbayan Citizens' Action Party
Cops took placards from mass-goers on Church request, PNP chief says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the national police does not consider it misbehavior that elements of Metro Manila police walked into a live mass to take the protest placards from one of the churchgoers on Monday because according to him, the church itself asked for it. 

Speaking in an interview over ANC, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa said that the Philippine National Police had photographs showing that the two activists were "showing" their placards inside the church will the mass was ongoing. 

"We just behaved in accordance to the request of the church We don’t just do things. That’s why I don’t consider that as a misbehavior [because] we have pictures to show that they were displaying the placards while inside the church," he said. 

"It was only upon the call of the church. As a matter of fact, we were commended that doing so and maintaining peace and order in a religious activity... we were praised by no less than the archdiocese," he added in a mix of English and Filipino. 

He did not specify which members of the church called upon the police to take the placards, while the national police has not released the photos mentioned by Gamboa. 

Police Brig. Gen. Rolly Miranda, Manila Police District chief, also said in an earlier interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that the churchgoers were displaying their placards during the mass, which they found "disrespectful." He added that they made sure to take the placards "before they could do what they planned to do."

The woman in question was a member of Akbayan which has since said that it intended to file charges over the incident. The country's top cop said they were free to do. 

Gamboa urged the public to practice "utmost solemnity" in religious gatherings, saying: "People should be able to separate politics and religion. I'm a Roman Catholic, but when you're in a church, you should observe maximum solemnity."

'Newspapers were voluntarily surrendered'

Just a day before the president's penultimate State of the Nation Address, copies of alternative newspaper PinoyWeekly were also seized by police in Pandi, Bulacan where one community leader was also arrested without a warrant. 

READ: Bulacan cops arrest community leader, confiscate 'subversive' newspapers

Their narrative was eerily similar: that they were simply asked to pick up the copies—which they called "seditious material" that "taught people to go against the government"—because they were being "voluntarily surrendered."

Both the confiscated placards and the seized newspapers, police said, had slogans against the new Anti-Terrorism Law and content against Rodrigo Duterte. But Gamboa denied that the law had anything to do with the arrests, asserting that the content of the placards is "entirely out of the topic." 

Critics have long said that the controversial law could be weaponized to shrink the spaces and fundamental freedoms to dissent.

READ: Seizure of Pinoy Weekly copies nothing to do with anti-terror law — Gamboa

"It’s not even the placards, the contents, for which they were confiscated. The behavior in question was that they displayed it. That was not a show of expression of a religious belief. It’s some other thing," he said. 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE POLICE GEN. ARCHIE GAMBOA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bulacan cops arrest community leader, confiscate 'subversive' newspapers
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
"The cops entered Fortaleza’s home, arrested her and confiscated the group’s flyers along with issues of the alternative...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte asks BOQ for better coordination after COVID-19 patients found staying in QC hotels
2 days ago
"These concerns have to be coordinated with us because our job is to further prevent the spread of this virus in our city...
Nation
fbfb
BFAR gets third golden bangus
By Eva Visperas | 1 day ago
Another golden bangus or milkfish was turned over to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Barangay Bonuan Binloc...
Nation
fbfb
NCMH chief, driver shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The director of the National Center for Mental Health and his driver were gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants in Quezon...
Nation
fbfb
WATCH: Police confiscate placards during Quiapo Mass
1 day ago
A video circulating on social media showed two cops taking protest materials from a woman identified as a member of organization...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
10,000 violated backriding rules – DILG
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
About 10,000 people were reported to have violated protocols on motorcycle backriding, the Department of the Interior and...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Mindanao
By Helen Flores | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked parts of northern and eastern Mindanao yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
No outdoor Eid’l Adha prayers in Cotabato
By John Unson | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The city mayor’s office has banned outdoor prayers in celebration of Eid’l Adha on Friday as part of coronavirus disease 2019 containment efforts.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Multicab rams noodle house; 3 dead
By Gilbert Bayoran | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Three teenagers died and two others were injured when a multicab rammed a noodle house along the highway in Murcia, Negros Occidental on Sunday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
6 cops survive NPA ambush
By Ed Amoroso | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Six police officers survived an ambush perpetrated by suspected communist rebels in Sta. Maria town on Monday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with