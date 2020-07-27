COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WATCH: Police confiscate placards during Quiapo Mass
(Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:34 p.m.) — Manila police confiscated protest materials against the anti-terrorism law from a churchgoer during a Mass held at Quiapo Church on Monday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media showed two cops taking protest materials from a woman identified as a member of organization Akbayan.

A Mass for “justice and peace” was taking place at the time. The Mass was part of the activities of the broad and multi-sectoral “SONAgkaisa” protest.

“Kinausap ko ang pulis pagkatapos ng Misa. Wala rally na naganap. Misa lang. Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang karahasan na ito, lalo na sa gitna ng sakramento ,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Twitter.

(I talked to the police after the Mass. There was no rally going on, it was just a Mass. This kind of violence is unacceptable especially in the middle of a sacrament)

“Pati ang mga dasal ng mga tao sa loob ng simabahan, papatahimikin,” she added.

(They want to silence even the prayers of people inside the church)

Religious gatherings are allowed in areas under General Community Quarantine like Metro Manila, although attendance is kept at a minimum.

Protest placards are not illegal in the Philippines, where the 1987 Constitution protects the freedom of expression.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said he will ask the Manila Police District for a report on the incident. 

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevara told Philstar.com that police may take as evidence placards and other materials "if the contents incite people to rise up in arms against the duly constituted authorities."

But, he said, "if the contents merely express a position on public issues, such as one's stand against the [Anti-Terrrorism Act], written on placards or streamers, the same constitute a lawful exercise of one's freedom of speech or expression protected by the constitution."

Police earlier arrested members of PISTON who were on their way to “SONAgkaisa” protest action at UP Diliman for allegedly violating the rule banning traditional jeepneys on Metro Manila roads.

They were brought to Camp Karingal where charges are being prepared against them. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

2020 SONA QUIAPO CHURCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bulacan cops arrest community leader, confiscate 'subversive' newspapers
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The cops entered Fortaleza’s home, arrested her and confiscated the group’s flyers along with issues of the alternative...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte asks BOQ for better coordination after COVID-19 patients found staying in QC hotels
1 day ago
"These concerns have to be coordinated with us because our job is to further prevent the spread of this virus in our city...
Nation
fbfb
Magalong: Sharing details of Baguio City residents with COVID-19 a crime
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
"This act is downright irresponsible and heartless," Magalong, who has also been named contact tracing czar, said.
Nation
fbfb
Manila to set up drive-thru testing at Quirino Grandstand
By Rey Galupo | 9 days ago
The Manila city government will put up another drive-thru testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 at the Quirino Grandstand...
Nation
fbfb
Trainee cop sacked for abuse of minor
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
A police trainee earlier arrested for allegedly beating up his partner, who is a minor, has been dismissed from the internship...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
'Walang usap-usap': Protesters outside UP will be arrested, NCRPO chief says
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We won't set them free just like that anymore, just to show them that we mean business," Metro Manila's top cop said in Filipino...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Baguio COVID-19 patients’ identity leak probed
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong has asked the Philippine National Police anti-cybercrime group to investigate the unauthorized...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
200 displaced in Cagayan de Oro fire
By Gerry Lee Gorit | 17 hours ago
At least 200 people lost their homes in a fire that destroyed at least 60 houses in Cagayan de Oro City yesterday mornin...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Kapunan convicted of unjust vexation
By Rey Galupo | 17 hours ago
A Manila court has sentenced lawyer Lorna Kapunan to 30 days in prison after she was found guilty of unjust vexation over...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
BI closed after 3 employees get COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Operations of the Bureau of Immigration central office in Intramuros, Manila are suspended today and tomorrow after three...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with