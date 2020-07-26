Cop gunned down in Nueva Ecija

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines — A police officer was shot dead at a police station in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija on Thursday night.

Senior M/Sgt. Bert Reyes was shot in the head by an unidentified assailant who arrived on a motorcycle at around 10:20 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival in a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.