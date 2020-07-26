Cop gunned down in Nueva Ecija
Raymund Catindig (The Philippine Star) - July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines — A police officer was shot dead at a police station in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija on Thursday night.
Senior M/Sgt. Bert Reyes was shot in the head by an unidentified assailant who arrived on a motorcycle at around 10:20 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead on arrival in a hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
