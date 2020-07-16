13 more Dawlah Islamiya members surrender in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Thirteen more members of the Dawlah Islamiya yielded Wednesday to the military and pledged allegiance to the government.

The 13 bandits also turned in assorted firearms, explosives and components for home-made bombs during a surrender rite in Radjah Buayan town in Maguindanao.

The 13 bandits, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to areas far from reach of their former companions, were followers of the wanted Imam Karialan.

Imam Karialan, a radical Islamic theologian implicated in recent deadly bombings in central Mindanao, is leader of one of two factions in the Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters or BIFF.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the 13 gunmen yielded through the backdoor intercession of officials of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion and local executives in Radjah Buayan.

Almost 200 BIFF bandits surrendered to units of 6th ID in the past three years, now being reintroduced to mainstream society by government agencies and the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim.

Radjah Buayan Mayor Yacob Ampatuan said Thursday Lt. Col. Elmer Boongaling, commander of the 33rd IB, was instrumental in convincing the 13 bandits to return to the fold of law.

“Obviously, they have realized that violent extremism will lead them nowhere,” Ampatuan said.