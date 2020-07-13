COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PHLPost honors frontliners with special stamps
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) will release today special stamps honoring frontline workers battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PHLPost said the stamps serve as a tribute to frontline heroes for doing their jobs even if they are at risk of being infected with the virus.

“This postage stamp is our simple way of uplifting their morale and making them feel that their sacrifices are not left unnoticed,” PHLPost Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

With the theme “We fight for you, frontline heroes, fighting against coronavirus,” the stamps feature Filipino workers, including doctors, medical staff, military, police, delivery, supermarket and food personnel.

The stamps also feature the iconic artwork depicting “masked super heroes” in color blue, which symbolizes stability and responsibility.

The PHLPost printed 200,000 pieces of eight different frontline heroes featured in the regular stamps to be sold at P12 each. A special 5,000 pieces of the limited collector’s edition of the stamps with a denomination of P55 each will also be released.

