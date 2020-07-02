COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Food culture guide uses 'walking tour' break to update knowledge on heritage, tourism
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 9:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Since the enhanced community quarantine was implemented in Luzon last March 17, food and culture guide Ivan Man Dy had to defer walking tours.

“We are currently suspending all our tour activities until further notice.We’ll be running again soon in healthier times and with cleaner shoes,” Dy’s latest note on his website read.

Before the pandemic, Dy’s tour outfit, called “Old Manila Walks”, held thematic cultural and historical tours within the old neighborhood of the City of Manila.

Despite temporary halt of the walking tours, the tour guide said his team is using the quarantine period to learn new things on tourism and heritage.

“We’ve been trying to upgrade ourselves with skills and knowledge,” he said during the Re-imagining Food Tourism webinar late May.

Among the online seminars they are attending cover topics of tourism, business, food and business industry as well as health-related ones so that they can get insight and information once they start operating again.

Dy, for his part, said also shares his expertise on heritage.

In April, the Department of Tourism launched DOT Online Learning Series. It partnered with local and international organizations in providing webinars to tourism stakeholders to help them stay relevant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourism agency scheduled over 50 more virtual trainings until the end of this year.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM DOT IVAN MAN DY NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OLD MANILA WALKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Antipolo public market on lockdown
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Antipolo City public market has been placed on lockdown after 18 vendors tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
PNP: Cops with COVID hit 709
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of police officers who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has breached 700.
Nation
fbfb
Patient takes doctor hostage at EAMC
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
A security guard was arrested after he held hostage a physician of the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City yesterd...
Nation
fbfb
BF Homes hits 128 COVID cases
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The largest barangay in Parañaque City is nearing 130 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases, the city government said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Almost 150,000 Manila residents tested for COVID-19 — Moreno
3 hours ago
The Manila city government on Thursday said 135,048 of its residents have been tested for novel coronavirus using rapid antibody...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
22 hours ago
Duterte signs law upgrading Bicol hospital
22 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday thanked President Duterte for signing into law a bill upgrading the Bicol...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Cop held for extortion in Pangasinan
By Eva Visperas | 22 hours ago
A police officer was arrested in an entrapment at the police station here on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Palawan PDRRMO head probed over quarantine violations
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
The head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Palawan is under fire for allegedly violating...
Nation
fbfb
Army general sued for ‘red-tagging’ lawmakers
By Edu Punay | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A militant lawmaker has filed criminal and administrative charges against Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon commander Maj. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for allegedly “red-tagging” the Makabayan...
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Duterte wants restaurants removed from NAIA
By Alexis Romero | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has ordered the Department of Transportation to remove the restaurants at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to put more seats for passengers.
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with