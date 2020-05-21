COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This satellite image shows Guimba in Nueva Ecija
Google Maps
Nueva Ecija radio station risks raps for coverage of SAP distribution
(Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:59 p.m.)  — A radio station in Nueva Ecija condemned the local government of Guimba town for allegedly harassing its staff and threatening to file charges against them.

In a statement, Radyo Natin Guimba denounced the town’s council's approval of a resolution that authorized Mayor Jose Dizon to file a complaint against it for a supposed violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The municipal council cited the provision that penalizes “individuals or groups creating, perpetrating or spreading false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media and other platforms…”

Section6 (f) of Republic Act 11468, or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act”, punishes the following:

  • Individuals or groups creating, perpetrating, or spreading false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media and other platforms, such information having no valid or beneficial effect on the population and are clearly geared to promote chaos, panic, anarchy, fear or confusion
  • Those participating in cyber incidents that make use or take advantage of the current crisis situation to prey on public through scams, phishing, fraudulent emails or other similar acts

Those found violating this provision may face two months imprisonment or a fine of not less than P10,000. Courts may also impose a fine of up to P1 million.

“Ang hakbang na ito ay tahasang pagkitil sa malayang pamamahayag katumbas ng pagkitil sa karapatan ng mamamayang humihingi ng ayuda sa gitna ng pagpapatupad ng [enhanced community quarantine] dahil sa pandemic ng COVID-19,” Radyo Natin Guimba said Wednesday.

(This is a clear curtailment of the free press, just like the curtailment of the rights of the poor asking for government support during the ECQ)

“Ano ba ang masama at nalabag sa sa ginagawa ng Radyo Natin Guimba na isaboses ang tinig ng mamamayan, marinig ang kanilang apela, reklamo at daing habang sila ay nakakwarantina at hindi makapaghanapbuhay,” it added.

(What is wrong with how Radyo Nation Guimba is giving the people a voice so that their appeals and complaints can be heard while they are under quarantne and cannot make a living?)

Radyo Natin Guimba also said that the police and local government officials harassed and threatened its field reporters over the station’s coverage of the distribution of the government’s social amelioration fund to residents.

It cited incidents of police accosting residents taking photos and videos of residents who ignored physical distancing when they flocked to the office of the mayor and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. The two were brought to the police station and allegedly asked to delete photos and videos they had taken.

The radio station also said that, on two separate occasions, members of the municipal council allegedly seized the press credentials of a field reporter and had a reporter leave the session hall.

“Hindi kami papayag sa mga ginagawang harassment ng LGU Guimba. Tungkulin namin na mag-ulat at magsiwalat ng makatotohanang impormasyon sa mamamayan na kanilang batayang karapatan. Hindi kami papayag na paglabag sa Bayanihan to Heal as One Act ang malayang pamamahayag,” Radyo Natin Guimba said.

(We will not let this harassament by the LGU of Guimba stand. It is our duty to report and broadcast verified information to the people, which is their right to receive. We reject the assertion that reporting freely is a violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act)

Philstar.com sought input from the local government of Guimba through its social media page but it has not responded to the query yet

NUJP: Don’t shoot the messenger

In a statement Thursday, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines called on the local government of Guimba to stop harassing the radio station and its staff.

“We denounce in particular the police’s clear overreach of their authority in accosting reporters and residents, ordering them to delete photos and videos, the seizure of a reporter’s credentials and the eviction of a reporter from the council session hall,” NUJP said.

The organization said it is the local government’s right to file charges but it stressed these must be truthful and not merely intended to harass the station and its staff.

“On the other hand, would it not be much better for the local government and its officials to simply confront whatever issues are raised against them by their own constituents instead of shooting the messenger?” NUJP said.

The Philippines placed 136th out of 180 countries on the 2020 World Press Freedom Index of Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI: Ragos gun ‘planted’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into the possibility that the gun recovered from retired Army corporal Winston Ragos was planted after he was shot by a policeman at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon...
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 5 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
10,000 apply for Balik Probinsya program
By Elizabeth Marcelo | May 14, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 10,000 individuals have applied for relocation under the government’s Balik Probinsya program.
Nation
fbfb
Nueva Ecija radio station risks raps for coverage of SAP distribution
1 hour ago
In a statement, Radyo Natin Guimba denounced the move of the town’s council to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Duterte won’t sack Sinas over quarantine breach
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Embattled Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas will stay at his post despite the criminal charges filed against...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
P680,000 worth of shabu seized from three peddlers arrested in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from three traffickers who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat town...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
Backriding ban in Baguio lifted
By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Backriding on motorcycles is now allowed in this city, but only for the immediate family members of the driver.
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
Villar apologizes to middle class
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar apologized yesterday for her remark regarding members of the middle class receiving emergency cash assistance...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
Makati gives cash aid to 114,828 beneficiaries
By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Makati government has provided cash assistance to 114,828 beneficiaries in less than a week, Mayor Abby Binay announced...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
Tanod caught with P1 million shabu
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
An estimated P1.02 million worth of shabu was confiscated from a barangay tanod or watchman during a sting in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with