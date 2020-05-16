COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The hand washing sets were delivered Friday to the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com/John Unson
UNICEF donates hand washing sets to BARMM government
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2020 - 1:43pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The war versus the coronavirus in central Mindanao got an added push with a separate P10 million grant and technical support from local and foreign benefactors.

The United Nations Children’s Fund initially turned over Friday to Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo 20 hand washing sets to complement the COVID-19 containment efforts of the regional government.

Sinarimbo manages the quick deployment Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI) contingent of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Andrew Morris, UNICEF’s top field official for Southern Mindanao, said they intend to provide the BARMM government a hundred hand washing sets it can put up either in school campuses, in worship sites, or in public places.

Morris, who delivered the units to the BARMM capitol here Friday morning, said the continuing spike in COVID-19 infections is a serious concern that frontline local and foreign entities need to immediately address together as a universal team.

"It is important to keep the efforts going. We should make decisions based on data,” Morris said, apparently referring to the BARMM government’s COVID-19 containment efforts.

Sinarimbo told reporters Saturday he is thankful to the UNICEF and other outfits of the United Nations that are helping push forward the socio-economic and humanitarian thrusts of the newly-established BARMM government covering Moro, Christian and Lumad communities in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

There were UN entities and international non-government organizations that also supported the 22-year peace talks between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front that resulted in the creation of BARMM in 2019.

“We are proudly thankful, so grateful to these foreign donor entities and international peace advocacy and humanitarian groups,” Sinarimbo said.

In Lanao del Sur province Thursday, the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. released P10 million to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center, or APMC, in Marawi City, for the procurement of COVID-19 testing equipment.

It was in Lanao del Sur where the first suspected coronavirus cases in BARMM were detected and treated successfully by APMC personnel with the help of the Lanao del Sur Integrated Provincial Health Office under by physician Allen Minalang.

Adiong, chairman of Lanao del Sur’s provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, turned over Thursday the P10 million check to physician Shalimar Sani-Rakiin, chief of APMC, in the presence of other public officials.

Adiong then said they preparing now for their P200 million second relief operations tranche for the communities in all of Lanao del Sur’s 39 towns and in more than 90 barangays in Marawi City that got displaced by the COVID-19 quarantine since March.

In separate statements Saturday, the physicians Sani-Rakiin and Minalang expressed gratitude to Lanao del Sur’s provincial government for providing the AMPC with a P10 million grant for the purchase of direly needed coronavirus testing equipment.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Golf tees off in Batangas, Cavite
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
The rains spawned by Typhoon Ambo notwithstanding, expect the Cavite- and Batangas-based golfers to flock to the golf courses...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB sets GCQ guidelines for taxis, ride-sharing
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board released on Thursday new guidelines for the operation of taxi and...
Nation
fbfb
Pangasinan town cop chief axed over mañanita
By Eva Visperas | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The police chief of Sto. Tomas town in this province was relieved from his post yesterday in connection with the mañanita or midnight serenade during the birthday of Mayor Timoteo Villar III on May 6.
Nation
fbfb
265 Chinese caught in illegal POGO
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Police arrested 265 Chinese during a raid on an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Las Piñas City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
Woman shot dead in Pangasinan
By Eva Visperas | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Unidentified gunmen killed a woman in Barangay Cabalitian here on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
18 minutes ago
Baguio’s COVID-19 case down to only one
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 minutes ago
Baguio City’s COVID-19 case has slipped to only one.
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
DOJ: Teacher’s arrest inavalid
By Rey Galupo | 14 hours ago
Public school teacher Ronnel Mas could have been absolved of charges if he did not admit the crime to members of media when...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Quezon City eases liquor ban, allows tricycles
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has eased the restrictions on the sale and consumption of liquor and other alcoholic beverage...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 14 hours ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
BuCor: COVID-positive inmates reach 117
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
At least 117 prison inmates have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 the Bureau of Corrections reported yester...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with