Cotabato City’s busiest streets are empty on Sunday, May 10, 2020, the first day of of a weekly "no movement day" imposed by the city government.
The STAR/John Unson
Cotabato City implements weekly 'no movement day'
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2020 - 3:09pm

COTABATO CITY — The streets of Cotabato City were empty on Sunday, the first day of the enforcement of a weekly "no movement day" in the regional capital as a coronavirus containment measure.

Only police patrol cars, military vehicles, and vehicles carrying medical frontliners are allowed on the streets under an executive order issued last week by Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi.

Guiani-Sayadi is the presiding chairperson of the inter-agency Cotabato City disaster risk reduction and management council.

The 'no movement day' in Cotabato City on Sundays is meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The Cotabato City police, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of the Philippine Marine Corps are in charge of implementing the measure.

Volunteer barangay watchmen are also helping prevent villagers from leaving their homes.

Zamboanga City earlier implemented a "total lockdown" on its streets every Sunday.

