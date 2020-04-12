LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Photo via The STAR/John Unson
Cotabato City assures residents of continued relief drives
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 11:11am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi on Sunday assured Cotabato City residents that barangays in the city will get up to a fourth wave of relief packs while under quarantine.

In a livestream video, the mayor said the city government has facilitated the release of more than 80,000 food packs in continuing relief operations since last month.

The mayor urged sobriety amid reports that some households have not yet received their relief packs. She said there have been logisitical issues in delivering the relief.

She said residents can go to their barangay charipersons or to her office instead of complaining on Facebook.

"We are in a very strange, so peculiar situation. We are going to act in the concerns of the barangays. No one ever wished for the coronavirus problem to spread in the country or in the world," Guiani-Sayadi said.

She said the relief activities are being cascaded to villagers through the barangay governments.

Guiani-Sayadi said she is monitoring closely how the 37 barangays are extending the aid to residents.

