COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is facing a dysentery outbreak in Bongo Island, which is part of Maguindanao province.
Google Maps
Dysentery outbreak hits Bongo Island in Maguindanao
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 12:03pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro government is scrambling to address a dysentery outbreak in Bongo Island a mile off Maguindanao province, the second in the area in four years.

Reports that reached the office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said two preschool children have died from dehydration due to excessive untreated bowel movement.

BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Wednesday efforts to contain the outbreak are now underway, coordinated with the local government unit of Parang that has jurisdiction over Bongo Island.

Sinarimbo is also at the helm of the regional government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, which is based at the Bangsamoro capitol in Cotabato City.

The Radio Mindanao Network’s station dxMY reported Wednesday that besides the two fatalities, more than 40 other people in Bongo Island got sick, possibly due to contamination of the deep wells from where they get water for drinking and cooking.

Reports from the LGU of Parang stated that stool samples have been collected from among patients for laboratory analysis.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM regional government will do its best to contain the outbreak. 

BARMM BONGO ISLAND DYSENTERY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG, PNP clear cops in condo incident
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police yesterday cleared police officers involved in an incident at a condominium in Taguig City.
Nation
fbfb
CIW reports 19 new COVID cases
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday recorded 19 new coronavirus disease 2019 cases at the Correctional Institution for Women...
Nation
fbfb
2 SAP beneficiaries, 3 others nabbed for illegal gambling in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 1 day ago
Five people, including two beneficiaries of the government’s Social Amelioration Program, have been arrested by authorities...
Nation
fbfb
PNP to set up 24-hour checkpoints in Metro Manila
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will set up 24-hour mobile checkpoints in Metro Manila to prevent non-essential travel with...
Nation
fbfb
Lawyers’ group hits Cebu artist’s arrest over Facebook post
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | April 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A group of lawyers has called out the Philippine National Police (PNP) for arresting people over their social media posts without securing warrants from the courts.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Taguig City launches 'drive-thru' COVID-19 testing sites
11 minutes ago
Taguig City on Wednesday started its drive-thru testing for its residents who were assessed to undergo a COVID-19 test.
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Meteor shower visible tonight
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Up to 15 “bright and fast” meteors will light up the sky tonight until dawn tomorrow.
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
2 dead in Negros road mishap
By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
A van driver and his helper died when their vehicle collided with a cargo truck in Barangay Dancalan, Ilog, Negros Occidental...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
COVID care facility opens in Manila
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
A facility for coronavirus disease 2019 patients opened yesterday at Pier 15 in Manila.
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan Valley now COVID-free
By Raymund Catindig | April 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Cagayan Valley is now free of the coronavirus disease 2019 after its remaining patient has recovered.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with