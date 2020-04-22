Dysentery outbreak hits Bongo Island in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro government is scrambling to address a dysentery outbreak in Bongo Island a mile off Maguindanao province, the second in the area in four years.

Reports that reached the office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said two preschool children have died from dehydration due to excessive untreated bowel movement.

BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Wednesday efforts to contain the outbreak are now underway, coordinated with the local government unit of Parang that has jurisdiction over Bongo Island.

Sinarimbo is also at the helm of the regional government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, which is based at the Bangsamoro capitol in Cotabato City.

The Radio Mindanao Network’s station dxMY reported Wednesday that besides the two fatalities, more than 40 other people in Bongo Island got sick, possibly due to contamination of the deep wells from where they get water for drinking and cooking.

Reports from the LGU of Parang stated that stool samples have been collected from among patients for laboratory analysis.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM regional government will do its best to contain the outbreak.