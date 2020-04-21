Sampaloc in Manila to be placed under 48-hour shutdown starting Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — Manila’s Sampaloc district, which has the most number of coronavirus infections in the Philippine capital, will be placed under a 48-hour “hard lockdown” in a drastic bid to arrest the spread of the contagion.
Sampaloc will be shut down from 8 p.m. on April 23 to 8 p.m. of April 25 to conduct disease surveillance, testing and rapid risk assessment, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno announced Tuesday.
During the duration of the lockdown, all residents of the entire district shall be strictly confined to their homes and are prohibited from going out of their residences.
Only healthcare workers, police and military personnel, government employers, service workers, barangay officers and media practitioners accredited by the government are exempted from the order.
“All other commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities not mentioned in above exemptions in the said district shall be suspended within the specified period of the shutdown,” the executive order read.
Of the 458 COVID-19 cases in Manila, 99 were detected in Sampaloc. The district also recorded the highest number of suspected cases in the city with 159.
In the Philippines, the virus has already affected 6,459 individuals, including 613 recoveries and 428 fatalities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno places Sampaloc under 48-hour total lockdown starting 8 p.m. Thursday (April 23) until 8 p.m. Saturday (April 25).
The Bureau of Corrections reports that 18 inmates and one staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.
Those who tested positive for the disease have mild symptoms while some are asymptomatic, according to BuCor.
"They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system," BuCor said in a statement.
All arriving overseas Filipino workers will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and will be subject to rapid antibody testing for COVID-19.
"Provided, that sea-based OFWs onboard cruise ships who have been issued with a Clean Bill of Health by the Bureau of Quarantine, upon presentation of a certificate of completion of 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure, shall nevertheless be subjected to a rapid antibody testing and shall be managed in accordance with the aforementioned Department Memorandum," IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
The Department of Education is eyeing to move the opening of classes to August, Secretary Leonor Briones tells CNN Philippines' "The Source".
"We're considering the possibility of Saturday classes, pero hindi face-to-face. Students can do this at home," Briones said.
On holding graduation rites amid the COVID-19 crisis, the DepEd chief said schools can hold e-graduation rites as long as they comply with Department of Health guidelines.
Malacañang is leaving it to local government units to decide whether to lift the liquor ban while Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine.
A group of liquor makers has urged the government to lift the total ban on alcoholic beverages, saying it would negatively affect the industry and its workers.
In its letter to the trade department, the Center for Alcohol Research and Development Foundation Inc. said the industry may not survive if the ban continues.
The restriction, the group said, "effectively drives out the industry from the market and unduly forfeits the capital which had already been invested in the products already produced and bottled for distribution."
Asked whether the government the appeal of liquor makers to lift the ban imposed in some areas, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said local executives have the authority to decide on the matter.
"The liquor ban is imposed, if I'm not mistaken, by different LGUs," Roque said.
"There are some areas in Metro Manila that do not have a liquor ban. We will just let the local mayors decide on that," he added.
Some local governments implement a total liquor ban to prevent crowding and to ensure that social distancing are observed. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
- Latest
- Trending