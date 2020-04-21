COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Sampaloc in Manila to be placed under 48-hour shutdown starting Thursday
(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila’s Sampaloc district, which has the most number of coronavirus infections in the Philippine capital, will be placed under a 48-hour “hard lockdown” in a drastic bid to arrest the spread of the contagion.

Sampaloc will be shut down from 8 p.m. on April 23 to 8 p.m. of April 25 to conduct disease surveillance, testing and rapid risk assessment, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno announced Tuesday.

During the duration of the lockdown, all residents of the entire district shall be strictly confined to their homes and are prohibited from going out of their residences.

Only healthcare workers, police and military personnel, government employers, service workers, barangay officers and media practitioners accredited by the government are exempted from the order.

“All other commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities not mentioned in above exemptions in the said district shall be suspended within the specified period of the shutdown,” the executive order read.

Of the 458 COVID-19 cases in Manila, 99 were detected in Sampaloc. The district also recorded the highest number of suspected cases in the city with 159.

In the Philippines, the virus has already affected 6,459 individuals, including 613 recoveries and 428 fatalities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 21, 2020 - 2:25pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 21, 2020 - 2:25pm

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno places Sampaloc under 48-hour total lockdown starting 8 p.m. Thursday (April 23) until 8 p.m. Saturday (April 25). 

April 21, 2020 - 11:33am

The Bureau of Corrections reports that 18 inmates and one staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

Those who tested positive for the disease have mild symptoms while some are asymptomatic, according to BuCor.

"They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system," BuCor said in a statement.

April 21, 2020 - 11:05am

All arriving overseas Filipino workers will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and will be subject to rapid antibody testing for COVID-19.

"Provided, that sea-based OFWs onboard cruise ships who have been issued with a Clean Bill of Health by the Bureau of Quarantine, upon presentation of a certificate of completion of 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure, shall nevertheless be subjected to a rapid antibody testing and shall be managed in accordance with the aforementioned Department Memorandum," IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.

April 21, 2020 - 9:39am

The Department of Education is eyeing to move the opening of classes to August, Secretary Leonor Briones tells CNN Philippines' "The Source".

"We're considering the possibility of Saturday classes, pero hindi face-to-face. Students can do this at home," Briones said.

On holding graduation rites amid the COVID-19 crisis, the DepEd chief said schools can hold e-graduation rites as long as they comply with Department of Health guidelines.

April 20, 2020 - 7:17pm

 Malacañang is leaving it to local government units to decide whether to lift the liquor ban while Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine.

A group of liquor makers has urged the government to lift the total ban on alcoholic beverages, saying it would negatively affect the industry and its workers.

In its letter to the trade department, the Center for Alcohol Research and Development Foundation Inc. said the industry may not survive if the ban continues.

The restriction, the group said, "effectively drives out the industry from the market and unduly forfeits the capital which had already been invested in the products already produced and bottled for distribution."

Asked whether the government the appeal of liquor makers to lift the ban imposed in some areas, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said local executives have the authority to decide on the matter.

"The liquor ban is imposed, if I'm not mistaken, by different LGUs," Roque said.

"There are some areas in Metro Manila that do not have a liquor ban. We will just let the local mayors decide on that," he added.

Some local governments implement a total liquor ban to prevent crowding and to ensure that social distancing are observed. —  The STAR/Alexis Romero

3 cops hurt in shootout
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
A police captain and his two men were wounded in an encounter with a group that protected a murder suspect in Lanao del Sur...
Nation
Cop dies in road mishap
By Eva Visperas | 17 hours ago
A police officer died after his motorcycle hit a pedestrian in this town yesterday.
Nation
Ex-lawmaker faces raps for quarantine breach
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police yesterday condemned former Anakpawis congressman Ariel Casilao and six other members of the leftist group who were reportedly caught violating quarantine rules in Norzagaray, Bulacan...
Nation
Cops with coronavirus now at 71
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Four more members of the Philippine National Police have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 71...
Nation
Death toll in Sulu clash climbs to 12
By Roel Pareño | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
From 11, the number of soldiers killed in a recent encounter with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu climbed to 12 after a wounded trooper died while being treated in a military hospital in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
3 hours ago
Lanao del Sur frontliners get online training from USAID, WHO
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The program is a joint initiative of the Lanao del Sur provincial government, the Integrated Provincial Health Office, the...
Nation
17 hours ago
26 families displaced in Cavite fire
By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
At least 26 families or about 100 people lost their homes in a fire that occurred in Bacoor, Cavite at past midnight yesterday....
Nation
Quezon City to open more testing centers
By Romina Cabrera | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government is set to open testing centers for the coronavirus disease 2019 in each of the city’s six districts as part of its response against the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Joy Belmonte announced...
17 hours ago
Nation
MMDA exec cleared of COVID
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia has been cleared of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
17 hours ago
Nation
Marikina market closed after vendor dies of suspected COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Marikina government yesterday closed sections of its public market after a vendor believed to be infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 died.
17 hours ago
Nation
