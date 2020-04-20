COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
An employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways who worked at the PICC quarantine facility passed away before his COVID-19 test results could be released.
Release / Department of Public Works and Highways
DPWH employee working at PICC facility dies before release of COVID-19 test results
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) whose post was at a quarantine facility passed away before his novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test results could be released.

Sans proper test results, it is not yet clear if the employee's death was linked to the new pathogen, though personnel of the department have already placed themselves in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. 

This was confirmed by Anna Lamentillo, chairman of the DPWH’s Build, Build, Build committee, in a statement issued late Sunday night. 

RELATED: They died before their COVID-19 test results came back

"A colleague in DPWH, who worked in the PICC Quarantine Facility, died today. He exhibited diarrhea and was already tested for COVID-19. We are now awaiting results of the test. Please join us in praying for him and his family," her statement read. 

"DPWH has already contacted the members of his family and has extended assistance. We have started with the process of contact tracing. We will voluntarily submit to self quarantine while awaiting the results from RITM," she added. 

Lamentillo confirmed to Philstar.com earlier that PICC was one among many public facilities being converted into quarantine centers, with a capacity of 294 patients.

READ: Government readies 7,000 hospital beds in COVID-19 isolation hubs

Managed by the Philippine National Police Medical Corps, the fully-airconditioned PICC health facility is set to house patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. It was turned over by the Villar group on April 15. 

According to Lamentillo, the DPWH is also looking at other sites for conversion, including Amoranto Stadium, Quezon Institute, Dutyfree, FTI, Filinvest Tent, PhilSports Complex, Quezon City Circle, Veterans Memorial Circle, New Clark City Government Center and New Clark City Athlete's Village.

As of this writing, the Department of Health has recorded 6,259 cases of COVID-19, according to the department's latest online press conference Saturday evening. 

Despite over a month of enhanced community quarantine in a bid to flatten the curve of the virus' spread, cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines continue to surge each day.

 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 19, 2020 - 1:36pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 19, 2020 - 1:36pm

Volunteers from Tulong Anakpawis and Sagip Kanayunan who were set to distribute relief to urban poor residents in Norzagaray, Bulacan were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday morning, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas says in an alert.

It also says five volunteers were brought to the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station.

"Relief efforts have been conducted in close coordination with KMP-affiliated peasant organizations in Bulacan since the beginning of the lockdown," SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) says in a separate alert.

"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also says.

The volunteers were supposed to dsitribute relief bags to poor residents of Norzagaray, KMP said

The volunteers were supposed to distribute "nutri-lief bags" to fisherfolks and farm workers.

The bags are marked with calls for free mass testing and contain basic goods like rice, vegetables, condiments, coffee, eggs, soap, alcohol, and vitamins.

April 19, 2020 - 12:56pm

People are sneaking into Baguio City despite the strict quarantine regulations, police confirmed Saturday after three people were caught hiding in a cargo truck carrying fruits and vegetables.

Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio City police director, said the three hid inside the cargo truck of H&E Fruits & Vegetables Trading.

Co said they have been receiving persistent reports from the mayor's office of similar incidents but they could not conduct inspections because of restrictions on checking cargo trucks.

To confirm, Co ordered a random spot check on one cargo truck passing through the checkpoint and busted the three.  They are now being investigated.

Magalong ordered the police to enforce necessary measures to address this trickery which he said, is putting the city in danger as these persons have been evading quarantine protocols.

Co said two kinds of checkpoints are in place in the city—Quarantine Control Points (QCPs) and Dedicated Control Points (DCPs).

The QCPs are manned by city police are not allowed to check cargo trucks lest they hamper their movements while the DCPs under the Highway Patrol Group are allowed to properly check.

On orders of the mayor, Co coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Cordillera and the HPG for the deployment of highway police to checkpoints manned by city police.

The mayor warned that those who will engage in such unscrupulous activity will be dealt with accordingly. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

April 19, 2020 - 10:56am

San Juan police have blocked a Rolling Store Palengke truck headed to Barangay Greenhills, Addition Hills and Maytunas, former Vice Mayor Janella Ejercito Estrada says in a Facebook post.

Estrada, who ran against Mayor Francis Zamora in 2019, says the RSP might not be able to push through.

"Oras po ng krisis Mayor! Wag kayong mamulitika! (This is a time of crisis, mayor. Don't play politics)," she also says.

Zamora and Estrada's father former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada had previously clashed over the city blocking the rolling stores.

Zamora said last week that the Estradas did not secure a permit from city hall for their mobile market, which makes their operation illegal.

"Hindi puwede na basta sila magbukas. Walang permit, illegal yun (They cannot just open a rolling store. They don't have a permit so that's illegal)," Zamora told reporters.

At least 100 vendors belonging to the Agora Public Market Vendors and Owners Association said they have been affected by the mobile market, which reportedly sells items at half price.

Some of the vendors held a rally in front of the public market to protest the rolling store.

Read more here:  Zamora returns to work, hits back at Jinggoy | Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets 

April 18, 2020 - 5:28pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that 863 Filipino seafarers from Miami, Florida arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The seafarers came aboard two Boeing-747 Wamos flights chartered by Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings, Miami, a month after the first Wamos repatriation flight from San Francisco, California.

"This morning's arrivals push the number of our repatriated seafarers above the 12,600 mark and we expect more arrivals in the coming days," says Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola in a statement.

April 17, 2020 - 5:23pm

Valenzuela City announces a four-month grace period for tenants of Disiplina Village Bignay and Disiplina Village Ugong through Ordinance No. 691, Series of 2020.

The moratorium, which was declared on April 13, 2020, aims to help residents who are experiencing the effects of the extended Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mom of Lipa City baby who died of COVID-19 tests positive
By Marlon Luistro | 22 hours ago
The baby boy's father and relatives, meanwhile, tested negative for the virus. No further details were provided on the status...
Nation
fbfb
2 Chinese, Pinoy nabbed for rob try
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Two Chinese men and their Filipino companion were apprehended after they allegedly tried to rob a Chinese couple in Muntinlupa...
Nation
fbfb
Chinoy group gets P35 million aid vs COVID
13 hours ago
The Liwayway Group, the firm behind the Oishi brand, has donated P35 million worth of medical supplies to Chinese-Filipino...
Nation
fbfb
Cop wanted for quarantine breach
By Raymund Catindig | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
A manhunt has been launched for a police officer who allegedly violated quarantine rules at a checkpoint in Piat, Cagayan on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
Westmincom: More Abu Sayyaf attacks expected after bloody Sulu clash
By John Unson | 1 day ago
The police and military are bracing for more attacks by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province in retaliation for casualties in past...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Clashing quarantine guidelines cripple Ilocos Sur COVID-19 task force
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 minutes ago
Police Capt. Omar David, Tagudin police chief, explained that confusion arose because of separate guidelines from the local...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Sampaloc to be placed on 48-hour lockdown
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
Manila’s Sampaloc district will be placed on total lockdown for 48 hours to curb the transmission of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
More soldiers fielded in virus-hit areas
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will deploy additional troops in Metro Manila and other areas where cases of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Tondo fire victims housed in schools
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
More than 750 families left homeless by a fire that broke out at a slum area in Tondo, Manila on Saturday are taking shelter...
Nation
fbfb
3 troopers slain in Negros clash
By Gilbert Bayoran | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Three Army troopers, including an officer, were killed while four others were wounded in an encounter with suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental yesterday morning.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with