In this Feb. 2, 2020 photo, Dr. Nerissa Sabarre, department head of emergency medicine at Pasig City General Hospital, shows to the media the isolation tent put up at the hospital premises, as part of their preparation to contain the novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File photo
Coronavirus-free Batangas town opposes building of isolation facility
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 1:21pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — The local government of Ibaan town in Batangas is opposing the building of an isolation facility in one of its barangays for fear of the spread of the coronavirus disease.

To date, Ibaan is one of the remaining municipalities without a single COVID-19 case in the province.

The issue was raised when residents saw a Facebook post of Batangas provincial board member Bart Blanco last Sunday, April 12, showing what has been accomplished in the facility so far.

The video also showed Inter-Agency Task Force Commander Gerald Alday, saying that the facility was set up in accordance with the standards of the Department of Health. 

However, Ibaan Mayor Joy Salvame opposed the idea and insisted that there was no coordination done with their office regarding the operation of the said isolation facility. 

She stood firm with her earlier pronouncement, objecting the construction unless it will only serve the health concern of Ibaan town residents. 

“Plain common sense should tell us that it is a big health risk if we will open our COVID-free municipality to infected patients. That defeats the purpose of the word 'enhanced' in ECQ. Infection should not be allowed to wander from one town to another. We're not stopping risk if that's the case. We're spreading it,” she said.

She added that Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas gave his word that while it is still under study, they will not proceed if Ibaeños are not in favor of it. 

But the following day, April 14, a new video showed Philippine National Police Calabarzon Regional Director Vicente Danao visiting the facility, together with Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste, which caused another uproar among residents.

When asked about his plan for the isolation facility, Mandanas said in a text message: “DILG has directed all LGUs, including Batangas, to designate isolation areas. We submitted in writing our designated areas that may qualify, with some technical improvements and appropriate facilities"

Despite this, Salvame said she needs to protect the interest of her town.

