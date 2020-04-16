PRO-9 'Adopt-a-Family' COVID-19 aid program helps 256 households

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An initial 256 indigent families in the Zamboanga Peninsula have benefited from the Police Regional Office 9's "Adopt-a-Family" program to ease the plight of poor people affected by quarantine measures against COVID-19.

The program is the contribution of the regional police command to help families in their jurisdictions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Polic Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, regional police director.

"Under the program, police personnel and police units in the entire region will adopt indigent families in their respective localities or areas of responsibility and provide them with relief goods, such as food packs or any voluntary donations that would sustain their daily needs until such time the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is lifted," Quidilla said.

According to Quidilla, the effort would also help civilians to stay at home, one of the main measures to ensure physical distancing and keep the virus from spreading.

Broken down, PRO-9 assisted 40 families, the Zamboanga City Police Office helped 50 families, Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office aided 30 indigent families, Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office helped 52 families, Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office "adopted" 48 families, the Isabela City Police Office helped 34 families, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9 helped 32 families or a total of 1,105 people.

Meanwhile, Quidilla appealed to wealthy families in the region to also adopt indigent neighbors to ease the burden on local government units.

"We encourage the good samaritans all over the region who have more in life to join the police force and other government agencies in helping the needy during this crisis," Quidilla said.

The police came out with their humanitarian mission to match the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which directed soldiers to share a portion of their salaries to help the government in the campaign against the deadly virus.

The Philippine National Police has since announced a similar donation by its officials and personnel.