LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute sets up a tent which was converted into a receiving area for medical workers to screen possible COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on midnight of April 2.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte urges COVID-19 survivors to donate blood
(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte asked those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood so they may help treat those severely ill from the pathogen.

In a televised meeting past midnight Thursday, Duterte urged those who survived COVID-19 to donate their blood, citing the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital's ongoing study on how transfusion from survivors may help those infected.

“Those in UP... those who recovered, they gain anti-bodies... If you survived COVID, this means your anti-bodies, that fought the virus, are in your body,” he said in Filipino.

 “Do it as goodwill. And I think if it were me, I should volunteer. That is the way of thanking God that you have survived,” Duterte said.

PGH's call

Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, spokesperson of PGH, called for blood donations last week.

He told GMA News' Dobol B sa News TV that those who have recovered or are"COVID-19 survivors" carry antibodies in their blood. “Because they have recovered, they have produced an immune response through their antibodies.” 

Del Rosario, however, said that this is not a standard practice and still in the “experimental stage.” He said that this was also done in past pandemics.

Convalescent plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

In the United States, its Food and Drug Administration has greenlit physicians to experiment with the strategy as coronavirus patients fill hospitals and the nations positive caseload spikes to 236,000.

Duterte also hailed the efforts of those in UP in battling the pandemic. “Ang pag-asa natin is—including UP, itong atin ipagmalaki rin natin ang mga doctor. Iyang mga bright.” — Kristine Joy Patag

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cainta businesses and residents help out in any way they 'kakanin'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto said that the local food business sent 150 of its bibingkas on Tuesday in support of relief opera...
Nation
fbfb
Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Public market vendors in San Juan City are caught in a brewing conflict between Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
68-year-old man is Batangas City’s 13th COVID-19 case
By Marlon Luistro | 19 hours ago
Batangas City now has 1,031 persons under monitoring (PUM) while 59 others are persons under investigation (PUI). There are...
Nation
fbfb
5 PUIs die in Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan
By Raymund Catindig | April 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons under investigation for the coronavirus disease 2019 in Ilocos Sur have died while waiting for their test results.
Nation
fbfb
3 more cops positive for virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Three more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 25 the number of policemen infected...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Woman electrocuted to death in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 1 hour ago
A woman died on the spot after she was electrocuted inside her residence in Barangay Pantay here on Wednesday, police sa...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Woman from Alitagtag is 58th COVID-19 case in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 1 hour ago
In his bulletin, Ponggos said that the latest patient has previous exposure to a COVID-19 patient, experienced symptoms on...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
Isolation facility set up in QC Jail following suspected COVID-19 death
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology set up an isolation facility in Quezon City after an inmate died of suspected COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Abra health worker wounded in shooting
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
A barangay health worker was wounded in a gun attack in Dolores, Abra on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Water in Angat enough amid extended quarantine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
There is enough water supply in Angat Dam as the enhanced community quarantine was extended until April 30, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with