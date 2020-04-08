LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A man passing a thermal scanner at the border of Cainta and Marikina City in Marcos Highway was ordered to open his mouth after he was red flagged for possible fever in this photo taken March 26, 2020. He was ordered to rest and will be check few minutes after he was positively identified with high temperature as his mouth and eyes turned red seen through scanner.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
68-year-old man is Batangas City’s 13th COVID-19 case
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 9:40pm

BATANGAS, Philippines  (The Filipino Connection — A 68-year-old man from Barangay Sta. Clara in Batangas City was added to the growing list of patients testing positive for the virus.

In its report issued Wednesday, the Batangas City Health Office said the patient had no travel history. No further details were given on the latest status of the patient. Health authorities are already conducting contact tracing for persons who possibly had exposure to the patient.

This brings the total of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the city to 13, the second highest number in Batangas province, next to Lipa City's 14.

Batangas City now has 1,031 persons under monitoring (PUM) while 59 others are persons under investigation (PUI). There are 3,247 patients who have completed the 14-day quarantine.

Following the uptick of cases, the Batangas City government enforced stricter measures at the enhanced community quarantine checkpoints.

Members of the Batangas City police meticulously check each of the private vehicles and tricycles plying the road to the city proper. Motorists are asked to present a quarantine pass or other document that will prove they need to leave their homes.

Those who fail to present a pass or valid documents that they are among the persons authorized to be outside their residence will be given citation tickets.

The local government has also intensified disinfection activities in various parts of the city. They regularly disinfect barangays with confirmed COVID positive cases, PUIs and PUMs.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

