Lipa City reports two new COVID-19 recoveries

LIPA CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Two patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease here as the number of cases continues to rise.

In a bulletin issued 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Eric Africa said patient no. 1, a 49-year-old male from Barangay Dagatan, and patient no. 7, a 42-year-old female from Barangay Banay-Banay.

The announcement came a few hours after the city health office reported three new confirmed COVID cases in the city at 8 a.m.

As of April 7, 6 p.m, Lipa City has 14 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the most in Batangas province. Two patients have recovered while four have died of the disease.

The city now has 32 persons under investigation (PUI) while 371 others were patients under monitoring (PUM).

Fifty-five PUIs tested negative of the virus, while 1,171 PUMs were cleared after completing a 14-day self-quarantine ang showing no symptoms of the disease.

No further details were given on the circumstances surrounding the patients who recovered. Previous bulletin also said patient no. 7 had a travel history in London, United Kingdom and was confined at the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City.

Based on Department of Health protocols, a patient is said to have recovered if he or she tested negative for the virus twice and show no symptoms of the disease before the second swab test is done.

The Filipino Connection is the regional partner of Philstar.com.