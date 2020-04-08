LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This April 8, 2020 shows the light truck damaged in an accident in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao
The STAR/John Unson
Marine killed, 12 injured in Maguindanao road accident
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 2:10pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A Marine corporal died while 12 others were badly injured when a truck they were in flipped over in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Wednesday morning.

The 13 personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion were in a Kia light truck when it flipped and rolled over on a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Alamada, Sultan Kudarat. They were headed to the public market in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

The Sultan Kudarat municipal police identified the fatality as Cpl. Mitra Sucaldito, who died on the spot.

Investigators said 12 other Marines — Privates 1st Class Niel Ingreso, Jasrel Ambat, Harve Fabro and Ivan Figueroa and Corporals Joel Lagos, Marvin Gatchalian, Robert De Asis, Ian Camporedondo, Jordan Cellio, Ryan Ignacio, Jared Sugagil and Cedrick Javares — were badly hurt in the accident.

They were immediately rushed to a military hospital in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao by a police patrol vehicle and ambulances dispatched by the local government units of Sultan Kudarat and Pigcawayan.

Investigators from the Sultan Kudarat municipal police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

