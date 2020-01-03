NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
The injured passengers are now confined at the North Cotabato provincial hospital in Kidapawan City.
26 hurt in Kidapawan road accident
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 12:33pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Twenty-six bus passengers were hurt in a highway mishap in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City amid heavy downpours before dawn Friday.

The victims were on a Mindanao Star Bus that skidded and fell from a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City, capital of North Cotabato.

Responding rescuers and police probers told reporters the driver of the ill-fated bus, Jimmylou Jose, lost control when the unit wiggled on the pavement made slippery by torrential rains, swerved towards the side of the highway, flipped and fell on its side.

Four of the 26 injured passengers have been released from hospital after receiving first aid, according to the Kidapawan City police office.

Jose, who was also injured, has voluntarily turned over his license to a police team dispatched to the scene of the accident to help transport the injured passengers to different hospitals in Kidapawan City.

