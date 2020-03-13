LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this undated photo, traffic crawls along the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard in Manila.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File photo
MMDA to suspend number coding
(Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority would suspend number coding for vehicles plying the capital "maybe next week," MMDA head of traffic Bong Nebrija told Philstar.com on Friday.

His statement came after we inquired about reports quoting MMDA on the suspension of number coding in Metro Manila, following President Rodrigo Duterte's order to place the entire area on lock down beginning March 15, 12 midnight, giving Filipinos in the area time to prepare or leave the capital today and tomorrow, if needed.

The number coding is a traffic management scheme aimed to reducing vehicular traffic in Manila's congested roads. The mechanism prevents vehicles with plates ending on a particular number from plying the road at specific day of the week.

"The situation right now is very dynamic. Decisions are changing as coordination continues," Nebrija said in a text message. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

